The Northman: the real story behind the brutal Viking movie

The Northman is the latest film from the acclaimed director Robert Eggerswho with only two previous titles under his belt (The witch Y The lighthouse), he already has a solid fan base who are looking forward to his new projects.

The director’s new film tells the story of Amleth, a young Viking prince from the 10th century, who embarks on a path of revenge against his uncle Fjolnir, who murdered his father when he was a child. Years later, Amleth finds his way to Iceland, where Fjolnir is living, after King Harald took the kingdom from him. From there, the film is fully immersed in the world of the Vikings, their beliefs, their lifestyles and their culture.

From a script written by himself Eggers and the Icelandic novelist and poet Sjon Sigurdsson, there are many elements in The Northman’s story that are familiar to the eye of the beholder. But the biggest question everyone is asking is The Northman Based on a true story?

Alexander Skarsgård plays Amleth

The true story behind The Northman

As it was mentioned already, The Northman It features a script by director Robert Eggers and Sjon, drawing from a good amount of old Norse and Viking myths. The main source of inspiration in creating the film’s story, the writing duo drew heavily on a popular Norse tale known as Vita Amlethi.

This tale was passed from generation to generation through oral language, and was finally recorded around the year 1200 by the historian Sax Grammaticus, in an extensive body that collects the history of the Danes and their rulers. But this story not only served as inspiration for the new movie that is in theaters, but also for another piece that is considered the most influential work of literature: Hamlet from William Shakespeare.

Skarsgård with Anya Taylor-Joy

Was Amleth a real figure?

The story of Vita Amlethiwhich can be translated as Amlet’s life, tells the story of Amleth, a young Viking prince who lives happily with his father, King Horwendil, and his mother Gerutha. The king’s brother, Fengo, carried away by his brother’s jealousy, murders him and takes Gerutha as his wife. This leads Amleth to a life of hatred and thirst for revenge against his uncle for the crimes committed against his family.

This story is not necessarily based on a true story. Throughout history, historians have been unable to determine whether Amleth it existed or not, but it is a story that combines elements of classical literature, with oral histories and fantasy stories. It also bears great similarities to Hamlet by William Shakespeare, considered one of the most influential works of literature.

Ethan Hawke as King Horwendil

Like Amleth, the figure of the king is also drawn from mythology. the character of Horwendil, played by Ethan Hawke, can be associated with King Aurvandill, who is mentioned in the Prose Edda, a Norse book written in the 13th century. In said text, Aurvandill was a man who was kidnapped by the jotun, a mythological race of frost giants with superhuman strength. In the aftermath of his kidnapping, Thor, the god of Thunder, confronts the jotun and frees Aurvandill.

The importance of Norse mythology

Another key element of The Northman is the presence of Norse mythology and symbolism throughout the entire movie. The presence of scenes with fantasy elements play a fundamental role, since for the Viking peoples of that time, their beliefs were part of their essence. The existence of the gods, especially Odin (represented through the ravens), Valhalla, the Valkyries and much more.

The Valkyries, another important figure in Norse mythology

Another key figure in Norse mythology is the clairvoyants. In the film, the seer is personified by björk, who tells Amleth how he can achieve the revenge he seeks against his uncle Fjolnir. In ancient Norse myths and legends, seers practiced Seid, an ecstatic technique that allowed their souls to travel to worlds beyond our own in search of information. Using this technique, clairvoyants could predict the future and fate of certain places or people.

The combination of all these elements make The Northman offer a vivid version of what was the viking age. While it contains a great deal of fictional and even fantastical elements, you can appreciate the level of historical accuracy that Eggers reforges in his film.

In addition to its magnificent staging, the film also features an incredible cast of actors such as Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, björk, Ralph InesonEthan Hawke and Willem Dafoe.

Although the film is not strictly based on a true story, many elements of Norse folklore, Old Norse mythology, and the locations chosen, allow The Northman imbued with great historical accuracy.

