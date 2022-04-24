Entertainment

The Northman: the real story behind the brutal Viking movie

The Northman is the latest film from the acclaimed director Robert Eggerswho with only two previous titles under his belt (The witch Y The lighthouse), he already has a solid fan base who are looking forward to his new projects.

The director’s new film tells the story of Amleth, a young Viking prince from the 10th century, who embarks on a path of revenge against his uncle Fjolnir, who murdered his father when he was a child. Years later, Amleth finds his way to Iceland, where Fjolnir is living, after King Harald took the kingdom from him. From there, the film is fully immersed in the world of the Vikings, their beliefs, their lifestyles and their culture.

