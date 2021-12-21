The Northman, the trailer of the film with Alexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman

The plot: a Viking prince seeking revenge

deepening





The best films to see in theaters and in streaming in December. PHOTO

It will undoubtedly be one of the most relevant titles of next season and the trailer, released online by Focus Features, only confirms the expectations of the public and professionals on Eggers’ latest work, which has already been discussed since last year. The images of the extended trailer offer a taste of the dark atmospheres related to theNordic setting of the film. The protagonist of the story, set in a mythical and ancestral past located in the 10th century, is the Swedish Alexander Skarsgard, here a Viking prince thirsty for revenge since childhood, when he saw his father murdered at the hands of an uncle who was aiming for the kingdom. The boy runs away in terror but grows up with the mission of defending his mother’s life and redeeming his lineage. Eggers rewrote the story of the Nordic prince Amleth by re-coating a immortal classic. The screenplay is the work of the same director who made use of the collaboration of the Icelandic poet and writer Sjón who has linked his name to the singer and composer Björk since the nineties and the Icelandic musician is one of the extraordinary surprises of the cast.

In the cast Nicole Kidman, William Dafoe and Björk

The trailer, which offers a good preview of the great work requested by “The Northman” whose shooting was blocked in March 2020 due to the pandemic (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP), also shows the Icelandic singer and producer in the guise of the Slavic witch, her character in the film. As music lovers will certainly know, the multifaceted artist is not new to the cinema scene and has already starred in films in the past that became cult as Lars Von Trier’s “Dancer in the Dark”. Björk is just one of the stars of a firmament that counts some of the most beloved Hollywood stars. In addition to Skarsgard, the film features Nicole Kidman and Ethan Hawke, the prince’s mother and father, and Anya Taylor-Joy and Willem Dafoe, co-star in Eggers’ previous film, “The Lighthouse”, alongside Robert Pattinson. . The unmistakable touch of the author, an intense director with a very personal vision, is also confirmed by the presence of some of the professionals who have already worked on Eggers’ excellent previous films, including director of photography Jarin Blaschke and the editor. Louise Ford.