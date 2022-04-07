The Northman. When is it released in Mexico and where to see it

Digital Millennium

The Northman is the next premiere of the filmmaker Robert Eggers. The film features an extraordinary cast led by Alexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman, and there are great expectations and good comments about those who have seen it.

One of them is the Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaronwho was in charge of giving the film the go-ahead and was impressed with the film and Eggers’ work.

“The impression is almost of intoxication”, expressed Cuarón for The New Yorker. “You are there and you are breathing with those actors”he explained.

Furthermore, he opined that “each frame is loaded with all the thematic elements of the entire film” and highlighted how complex is the work of the person in charge of recognized horror films such as The witch and The lighthouse.​

What is The Northman about?

north manas it is known in Spanish, counts “an epic action-packed adventure chronicling a young Viking prince’s quest to avenge his father’s murder“, according to the synopsis.

It features performances by Akexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Claes Bangwith what promises, for many, from the striking cast directed by Eggers.

When does The Northman premiere in Mexico and where to see it?

The Northman the next one opens April 14 only in theaters for Mexico. It should be noted that this premiere will take place before the United States, since it will arrive in this country on April 22.

