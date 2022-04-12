The Northman | When is The Man from the North released in theaters?

Robert Eggers’ new movie will star Anya Taylor Joy, Nicole Kidman and many other stars.

This Monday the premiere date of The Northman was announced (The Northman)the new film by Robert Eggers that has a cast full of big stars like Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Anya Taylor Joyamong many others.

The production, set in Iceland in the 10th century, will follow a young Viking prince who seeks to avenge the death of his father, King Horvendill, in the hands of another Viking called Fjölnir, with the aim of keeping the kingdom.

After this event, the young man must leave his land, however, as he grows older, he gains strength and gathers an army with which, in addition to murder his uncle, seeks to save his motherQueen Gudrun (Kidman).

Alexander Skarsgård, Ethan Hawke, Björk and Claes Band They complete the rest of the cast of the film that hopes to be a box office success.

When is The Northman released in theaters?

El Hombre del Norte has planned its premiere date in the different cinemas of the country for the next Thursday April 21, 2022.