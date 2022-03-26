The Northman: When is the new Robert Eggers movie released?

If we are looking forward to something, it is the premiere of Robert Eggers’ new film, The Northman, which promises to be one of the best of 2022.

Read also: NOPE, Jordan Peele’s film offer that makes horses levitate

Why or what?

Robert Eggers is a bearded man who wrote and directed The VVicht (The Witch) in his film debut, and who in turn catapulted Anya Taylor-Joy to fame, who was later chosen to star in Lady’s Gambit.

He also wrote and directed The Lighthouse (El Faro), awarded at the Cannes Film Festival.

With The Northman, his third feature film, he seeks to catapult himself as an auteur film director, since he gives each piece he creates a magical touch. He likes to create dark and contemplative atmospheres with a hint of psychological horror.

What is The Northman about?

It is a fast-paced epic adventure that follows the story of a young Viking prince determined to avenge the death of his father. The film features an all-star cast led by Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk and Willem Dafoe.

When it premieres?

As of April 22, 2022, the film can be seen in theaters in the United States, and hopefully it will not take that long to reach Mexico and its states.