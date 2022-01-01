the Norwegian confesses his future
Where will Erling Haaland play? The future of the Norwegian giant born in 2000 continues to be a highly topical topic, with a basic certainty: next summer will be that of his farewell to Borussia Dortmund, with inevitable consequences also from a Euroleghe perspective. And if his next destination is still unclear, he wanted to give a clue … just him.
Haaland will play in La Liga
According to when reported by “As”, Haaland allegedly confessed to some fans that he will play in Spain. All this would have taken place in Marbella, where the player spent his Christmas holidays. If that were the case, the circle of suitors would definitively narrow: only Real Madrid can pay its huge clause, with Barcelona having recently taken Torres and cannot invest such a large sum of money. After all, the Merengues option had been widely anticipated by his agent, Mino Raiola, a few days ago.
Future Haaland, the words of Raiola
“We have been thinking about its future for two years. We have a clear idea of where it should go and, of course, we look at what the market will offer. With a player like him we can influence the market, we won’t be affected. With my players I changed the market and today we agents have created a new game alongside football: the transfer market. Today for two days a week we talk about football, in the other five about the transfer market. But I just do my job and I like to cross borders. Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City, these are the top clubs where the boy can go. When? There’s a big chance he’ll go away this summer, otherwise next