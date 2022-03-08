The Norwegian killer Erling Haaland would have given the “yes” to Real Madrid

2022-03-07

the future of Erling Haland is getting closer to being defined. The Norwegian is clear that what he wants is to be able to leave the Borussia Dortmund for the next campaign.

The European giants lie in wait for the giant, but it is the Real Madrid that has a certain advantage, this according to what the Spanish media handle.

“The operation to sign the 21-year-old Norwegian striker is at its most decisive moment. It is a fact and Madrid is, by far, the best positioned to take the young pearl”, reported AS.

Haaland has already expressed his preference for playing in Real Madrid and coinciding with the wish of his representative, Mino Raiolawho insists that he wants to leave in June and not in 2023 as the German club plans.