the Norwegian Roeiseland wins, the Italians far away – OA Sport

15.16 For the women’s pursuit of Hochfilzen that’s all. The Austrian stage of the World Cup ends here. The appointment with the biathlon is now for next week in Annecy-Le Grand Bornard (France). Thank you all for joining us and happy continuation of the day with OA Sport!

15.14 The Norwegian Roeiseland is also in first place in the general classification of the World Cup with 276 points. Here too the second place is occupied by Sola with 238 points, while in third position there is Alimbekava with 237 points. At home in Italy the best is Vittozzi, 18th with 113 points.

15.13 In the ranking of the specialty World Cup, Roeiseland obviously remains in first place with 120 points. Second is Sola and Elvira Oeberg with 84, while the other Oeberg sister, Hanna, is fourth with 78 points. The first of the blues is Wierer, 19th with 38 points.

15.09 In Italy there is so much bitterness for Vittozzi’s seven shooting errors (all committed in the series on the ground), which brought the sappadina down to 42nd position. Wierer is 33rd and Comola is 41st.

15.06 For Roeiseland this is the second victory of the season (both obtained in the pursuit), the tenth in total in the World Cup. Second consecutive podium instead for Hanna Sola after the first place of the sprint on Friday.

15.03 Zero errors also for Comola and Vittozzi in the last five targets. The Italians closed the test respectively in 41st and 42nd position.

15.00 Wierer arrives. The blue made no mistakes in the last polygon and ends his race in 31st position at 2’28 ”.

14.59 ROEISELAND DOES IT! GREAT COMEBACK OF THE NORWEGIAN! Second the Belarusian Hanna Sola at 4 “1, third Elvira Oeberg at 23” 3. Just off the podium the Belarusian Alimbekava 48 ”1 from the top.

14.56 ATTENTION TO ROEISELAND! The Norwegian is returning.

14.55 After the fourth polygon Elvira Oeberg is third, author of a great zero in the last five targets that is worth the podium. Fourth Alimbekava (a mistake) at 14 “from the Swede and 41” from Sola.

14.54 5/5 of Roeiseland! The Norwegian is 11 ”3 from Sola as she exits the polygon and will now attempt the feat.

14.54 A mistake for Sola!

14.53 Last standing polygon.

14.53 Roeiseland and Alimbekava recover a few seconds on skis. At 7.6 km, the gap from Sola is 35 ”.

14.52 Two errors in standing for Wierer who goes down to 34th position. Two errors also for Comola (45ma), while Vittozzi finds zero (50ma).

14.51 5/5 for the Swedish Elvira Oeberg who is now 53 ”from the top.

14.50 Alimbekava well with another zero. A mistake for Roeiseland which, however, is together with the Belarusian. The two pursuers have a delay of 36 ”from Sola.

14.49 Two mistakes for the Belarusian! Attention now to Roeiseland and Alimbekava.

14.48 Arrive at the first polygon standing Sola.

14.47 Vittozzi is now out. 55 but the blue.

14.46 Well Comola with a nice 5/5. The blue is 37ma.

14.45 Zero errors for Wierer who comes out of the polygon in 23rd position at 2’46 “from the top. Vittozzi still very badly with three other errors.

14.44 5/5 also for Roeiseland and Alimbekava who, however, are slower to shoot and come out with a delay of 1’05 “and 1’23” respectively.

14.42 Just crazy! Other 5/5 very fast. Great competition so far for the Belarusian.

14.41 Second polygon on the ground.

14.40 After 3.6 km Sola is first with a 57 “advantage over Roeiseland and 1’16” over Alimbekava.

14.39 Vittozzi is out only now. Sappadina is 40ma, Comola 44ma with 4/5 shooting.

14.37 A mistake for Wierer. Dorothea after the first polygon is 33rd with 2’44 ”from Sola.

14.36 DISASTER OF VITTOZZI! EVEN 4 ERRORS FOR HER AND COMPROMISE RACE! Well Roeiseland at 52 “from the head, third Alimbekava at 1’16”.

14.36 Very good Hanna Sola. 5/5 for her.

14.35 You arrive at the first polygon on the ground.

14.34 The gaps do not change much after the first lap at 1.2 km. First Sola with 49 ”on Braisaz, and Roeiseland. At 59 “Hanna Oeberg, sixth Vittozzi at 1’10”.

14.32 Wierer and Comola also started their race.

14.31 Lisa Vittozzi leaves together with the Norwegian Eckhoff and the Bulgarian Dzinara Alimbekava.

14.30 Hanna Sola starts with the seventh widest margin in the history of women’s pursuit. Even 47 ”ahead of Braisaz-Bouchet.

2.30 pm THE 10 KM FEMALE PURSUIT BEGINS!

14.28 Hanna Sola is ready to go. Two minutes to go.

14.25 The athletes are approaching the starting point. Beautiful sunny day in Hochfilzen (Austria).

14.20 As for the starts, in first place we find the Belarusian Hanna Sola, author of a great test in the sprint on Friday. The French Justine Braisaz-Bouchet will start in second position, in third the Norwegian Marte Olsbu Roeiseland and in fourth the other Norwegian Ida Lien. Attention then obviously also to the Swedish Hanna Oeberg, who will start the race in fifth position, and to the Norwegian Tiril Eckhoff, sixth at the start.

14.15 Today the greatest chances of the blue podium are placed in Lisa Vittozzi. The sappadina, seventh in the sprint, has all the credentials to recover and bring home a great result. Together with Vittozzi there will also be Dorothea Wierer and Samuela Comola. The South Tyrolean, after a not brilliant sprint closed in 33rd position, will go in search of redemption, while the young blue will try to go up as far as possible to try to finish in the points.

14.10 Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the women’s 10 km pursuit in Hochfilzen (Austria), valid for the 2021-2022 Biathlon World Cup.

Hello and welcome back to LIVE LIVE of the women’s pursuit, valid for the 2021-2022 Biathlon World Cup. On the snows of Hochfilzen (Austria) a race on the four polygons waiting and in which it is hoped that the blue colors will be worthily represented.

Headlights on Italy at home Lisa Vittozzi. The sappadina, seventh in the sprint, wants to confirm her improvements in the shooting series and especially on skis. The performance in the ‘fast’ race was comforting in this and we will see if there are signs of further vitality in this format. Two other representatives will be at the starting line, that is Dorothea Wierer and Samuela Comola. The South Tyrolean, who has appeared subdued so far, is looking for a ransom, hoping to find a good combination at the shooting range and in the background fractions. For the young Comola, a consistent performance is expected.

As for the favorites, the Belarusian Hanna Sola he surprised everyone during the sprint, even if there had already been excellent results previously. Norway, from this point of view, will want to make the big voice with Mars Olsbu Roeiseland and Tiril Eckhoff, but watch out for the young Ida Lien on the launch pad. Do not underestimate how much the Swede will be able to do They have Oeberg.

OA Sport offers you LIVE LIVE of the women’s pursuit, valid for the 2021-2022 Biathlon World Cup: news in real time and constant updates. It starts at 2.30pm. Have fun!

Photo: Federico Angiolini