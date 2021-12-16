The notebook that disassembles and reassembles: Luna is the modular concept laptop of dreams according to Dell

Dell presented a concept for laptops, called Concept Luna, based on the ease of assembly and disassembly which, for some modules, such as the keyboard and the screen, it can be done through joints, therefore without glue or screws.

Concept Luna is a proof of concept that seems to have come into the world with the cry of “repairability”. In fact, the laptop developed in collaboration with Intel is primarily aimed at evaluating design ideas to make components immediately accessible, replaceable and reusable, thus also reducing the use of resources in the name of the circular economy.

Fewer pieces and easy to disassemble



Every element of Concept Luna speaks of sobriety in the architecture and number of components used compared to a Dell Latitude 7300 AE taken as a reference, to the point that the laptop screen has even fewer layers and LThe motherboard is 75% smaller in size.

It is a fanless laptop, that is, without fans, and consequently without the need to replace them in case of failure. The screen and keyboard are mounted without glue or screws but through interlocking operable without tools. Furthermore, where there are still screws in the body, their number is ten times less than those of a Dell Latitude 7300 AE.

It is the whole Luna Concept that has an ease of access to components that are out of the ordinary and that makes it look like a laptop version of the modular smartphone concept conceived and created by Fairphone.

This extreme sobriety brings with it not only an advantage in repairability in the event of a breakdown but also reduces the environmental impact for its production; considering that, again compared to a Dell Latitude 7300 AE, the Concept Luna has a 50% lower climate footprint for greenhouse gas emissions.

As with almost all conceptual tests, we will hardly see the Concept Luna as it is and with all its features in a model on the market. If you think about the mere possibility of detaching the keyboard with a couple of finger movements, this repairability feature could become a danger of failure in daily use and with the computer on.

However, it is important that a large company like Dell introduces a concept of reuse in these terms for its products: “We have to go from use to then recycle – to use to be able to reuse several times and then to recycling when the material is no longer usable in its original form. “