the notes of Parisians in the press

This Tuesday evening, PSG validated their qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League following their demonstration on their lawn against Maccabi Haifa (7-2). A result obtained thanks to an attacking trio, Messi-Neymar-Mbappé, in very good shape.

For the eleventh time in a row, only the Bayern Munich and the real Madrid do as well, PSG will see the European spring next March. Thanks to its great success against the Maccabi Haifa (7-2), the capital club is guaranteed to finish in the top two, level on points with the SL Benfica (11 pts), and will want to secure his place as leader next week during the trip to the lawn of the Juventus Torino (November 2). And against the Israeli club this Tuesday evening, Christophe Galtier was able to count on a fiery attacking trio: Lionel Messi (2 goals and 2 assists), Neymar Jr (1 goal and 1 CSC provoked) and Kylian Mbappe (2 goals and 2 assists).

The recital of the MNM, Marquinhos in difficulty in the duels

In his 4-3-1-2 scheme. the PSG could count on the return of a Sergio Ramos more comfortable in a two-axial diagram: “Two big interventions in five minutes, little taken in depth and he won his duel against Pierrot. » On his side, Marquinhos also shows more ball-to-foot confidence in this system. However, the Parisian captain “still struggled in the duels (only three disputed, one won)”as reported The Team. The three-man midfield proved to be effective, in particular Renato Sanches who chained a second tenure in a row: “Author of several valuable returns (31st), he constantly sought to defend while advancing. It was on one of his recoveries that Paris scores the 3rd goal. With the ball, he was less empowered than the duo Ruiz-Vitinha », details the sports daily. Regarding the three offensives, Lionel Messi impressed with his double but also with “his perfect openings, his inspired dribbling, his innate sense of play and his infinite creativity. »

On his side, The Parisian appreciated the performance of the Rouge & Bleu but qualifies the performance of Fabian Ruizwhich had a lot of trash in its game: “He was wasteful, but touched a lot of balls. Absent from the debates at the marking on the first goal, he concedes the free kick at the start. He lacks aggressiveness on the second realization ofHaifa (4-2, 51st). » Unsurprisingly, the sevenfold Ballon d’Or, Lionel Messireceived the highest score of the match: “A delight, there are no other words! His outside left for the opener is a marvel (1-0), like his pass for Neymar on the third realization or his second goal of a chain hook – strikes at the entrance of the surface. decisive passer for Soler also (84th), he is deprived of the hat-trick by the bar (76th). Immense ! » Even if he still tends to keep the ball too much at times, Neymar Jr was at the origin of most of the Parisian situations. With his yellow card received for protest, the Brazilian will be absent for the last group match against Juve.