the notes of Parisians in the press

This Sunday, PSG won the 103rd Classico in history against Olympique de Marseille (1-0). A victory obtained thanks to an achievement by Neymar Jr and in an unprecedented game pattern. A fine performance by the Rouge & Bleu hailed by the French press.

After three consecutive draws and a heavy atmosphere around the club due to numerous extra-sporting rumours, the PSG had to return to winning ways. And what could be better than a shock against his Marseille rival to move forward and at the same time distance himself from one of his pursuers. Thanks to a realization of Neymar Jron a service of Kylian Mbappe, the capital club has resumed its march forward and remains undefeated since the start of the season. And on the whole, the players of the PSG delivered a consistent performance on the pitch, as seen in log notes The Team and The Parisian.

The middle trio gave satisfaction, the performing MNM

Gianluigi Donnarumma was again reassuring in goal with two decisive interventions at the start of the second half. On his side, Marquinhos found serenity in the defense in four, while John Bernat displayed limitations on its left side. The three players in midfield – Fabian Ruiz, Marco Verratti and Vitinha – were generally satisfactory. Finally, the attacking trio – Neymar, Mbappe, Messi – found colors with in particular the return of the Argentinian in the starting lineup.

  • PSG player ratings (The Team): Donnarumma 7 – Hakimi 6, Mukiele 5, Marquinhos 7, Bernat 4 – Ruiz 5, Verratti 6, Vitinha 5 – Messi 8, Mbappé 6, Neymar 7
  • PSG player ratings (Le Parisien): Donnarumma 6 – Hakimi 5.5, Mukiele 5.5, Marquinhos 6, Bernat 4 – Ruiz 7, Verratti 6.5, Vitinha 6.5 – Messi 5.5, Mbappé 6, Neymar 7
  • PSG player ratings (Fan Channel): Donnarumma 7 – Hakimi 5, Mukiele 4, Marquinhos 5.5, Bernat 3 – Ruiz 6.5, Verratti 6.5, Vitinha 6.5 – Messi 6.5, Mbappé 6, Neymar 6.5

