The ‘Nothing Hill’ actor you won’t recognize in ‘House of the Dragon’

There was a time when Gary Oldman He was considered the most chameleon actor in the world. His characterizations were so good that it was difficult for you to recognize him behind his characters, and we were only certain that yes, it was him, because his name appeared in the credits linked to that interpretive role. The years go by and only the ones we saw dracula of Coppola in the cinema we already remember the versatility of Oldman, but there are still those types of actors. And surely at this moment whoever holds the crown is Rhys IfansWelsh vintage ’67.

Let’s admit this at the outset: the name is difficult for us to pronounce and, if you rush me, even put a face on it (normal, with how much it changes it). But if we say that it is that skinny guy who showed himself in filthy underpants before the press in Nothing Hill, the one who began to make postures when the flashes pointed at him, almost all of us will already know who we are talking about. Because there are few more iconic secondary characters in the cinema of recent decades than that of spikethe brainless roommate of bookseller William Thacker (Hugh grant) that naive person who thinks he can flirt with the Hollywood star Ana Scott (Julia Roberts).

These days, Rhys Ifans has surprised us with a new transformation. Why who is the smart one who recognizes “underpants” Spike in the Otto HightowerThe Hand of the King, from The House of the Dragonthe series with which HBO Max wants to stand up to The Lord of the rings from Amazon?

The interpreter, in ‘The House of the Dragon’

It has been done again by Rhys Ifans, whose ability to transform makes an apprentice of bologna. «At what age did you find out that Rhys Ifans, the actor who gave life to Xenophilius Lovegood, Luna’s father in Harry Potteris also Doctor Curtis Connors (lizard) in The Amazing Spider-Man»A user asked on Twitter months ago, an astonished movie buff who did not include Spike’s character in the time equation to prevent more than one of his heads from exploding.

And it is that, in fact, in The Amazing Spider-Man bring the doctor to life Curt Connorwho transforms into the villain lizard.





We will also have a hard time recognizing the Welsh actor as Rasputin in The King’s Man: The First Missionthe prequel to the saga about the famous British secret agency.

The Welshman, playing Rasputin

Or as Zanik Hightoppthe father of the mad hatter, in Alice through the mirror.

In his role in ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass’

He is, in short, the most chameleon actor of the moment. The Gary Oldman of the 21st century.