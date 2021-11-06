the notice of the Ministry of Health, “Do not consume in case of allergy”

MeteoWeb

Today the Ministry of Health published a recall notice for various types of organic wholemeal pasta, due to the presence of an allergen not indicated on the label. The immediate notice of withdrawal from supermarket shelves of several batches of branded organic wholemeal pasta was issued Nature Call Selex And Knowing about Flavors. In fact, the food contains “the mustard allergen“, not declared on the label and therefore potentially dangerous for allergic consumers.

Here is the list of products affected by the recall, sold in packs of 500 grams:

Pasta from Gragnano Igp spaghettoni , Saper di Sapori Selex brand, lot n ° L 21244L and expiry date indicated in 01/09/2024;

, Saper di Sapori Selex brand, and expiry date indicated in 01/09/2024; Calamarata pasta from Gragnano Igp , Saper di Sapori Selex brand, lot n ° L 21244C and expiry date indicated in 01/09/2024;

, Saper di Sapori Selex brand, and expiry date indicated in 01/09/2024; Integral biological helical , Natura Chiama Selex brand, lot n ° 126024 and expiry date indicated on 06/28/2023;

, Natura Chiama Selex brand, and expiry date indicated on 06/28/2023; Organic whole butterflies , Natura Chiama Selex brand, lot n ° 126025 and expiry date indicated on 06/28/2023;

, Natura Chiama Selex brand, and expiry date indicated on 06/28/2023; Organic wholemeal penne rigate , Natura Chiama Selex brand, lot n ° 126010 and expiry date indicated on 06/27/2023;

, Natura Chiama Selex brand, and expiry date indicated on 06/27/2023; Organic wholemeal spaghetti , Natura Chiama Selex brand, lot n ° 126002 and expiry date indicated on 06/28/2023;

, Natura Chiama Selex brand, and expiry date indicated on 06/28/2023; Organic wholemeal fusilli, Nature brand Call Selex, lot n ° 126011 and expiry date indicated on 06/27/2021.

The Natura Chiama brand organic wholemeal pasta was produced by Newlat Food Spa with headquarters in Fara San Martino (Chieti) in via F. De Cecco 33. The Gragnano Igp Sapor di Sapori pasta was produced by the Premiato Pastificio Afeltra Srl , in Gragnano (Naples) in via Roma 20.

As stated in the recall forms, those who have already purchased the products with the indicated lot numbers must not consume in case of allergy to mustard, but must return the pasta to the point of purchase which will proceed with the refund.