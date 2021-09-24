the Notting Hill director was 65

Director Roger Michell, who became famous for his film “Notting Hill”, died at the age of 65 on Wednesday 22 September. The family and the press office made the announcement, without revealing the place and cause of death. “It is with deep sadness that the family of Roger Michell, director, writer and father of Harry, Rosie, Maggie and Sparrow, announce his death at the age of 65.” Born in South Africa in 1956, director Michell has had a successful career in theater, such as at the Royal Court Theater in London and the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he was a resident director, and at the National Theater. He has also made several miniseries for TV such as “Downtown Lagos” in 1992. The official debut in film directing does so with “My Night with Reg”, from 1997, about a group of British gay men who spend a night of memories together after one of their friends dies of AIDS.

Loading... Advertisements

The real success, however, came in 1999, with the romantic comedy “Notting Hill“, Written by Richard Curtis and starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, which made him a much sought-after director in Hollywood. Later, in 2002, he directed the thriller “Crime Hypothesis” with Ben Affleck and Samuel L. Jackson, as well as “The Mother” (2003), which saw Michell reunite with Kureishi. The director was also best known for “Venus” (2006), also written by Kureishi, starring Peter O’Toole in a role that earned him his latest Oscar nomination. And again the romantic comedy “Good morning in the morning” (2010), with Harrison Ford, Diane Keaton and Rachel McAdams and many, many others. Michell won i BAFTA for Best Miniseries for 2014’s “The Lost Honor of Christopher Jefferies” and Best Drama Film for 1995’s “Persuasion,” from the novel of the same name by Jane Austen.