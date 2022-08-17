The novelist whom Robert Redford brought out of anonymity

nicholas evans A jurist by training, a journalist by profession and a somewhat belated vocation writer, he had to wait until he was 45 to experience professional success with The Man Who Whispered in the Ear of Horses.

ANDThe man who whispered in the ears of horses tells the story of a young woman who is seriously injured in a horse riding accident in which her best friend is killed and her animal is maimed. To save her daughter and reunite with her horse, her mother embarks on one last expedition to Montana, home of “whisperer” Tom Booker, who has a reputation for curing the most difficult horses.

This story, published in 1995, sold more than 15 million copies throughout the planet. The secret of such success was a masterful mastery of the themes of the virtues of nature and the relationship between men and animals.

But it could have remained in one more novel, one of those that begin to fall into oblivion shortly after being released.

Well, as you remember The Daily Telegraphits author, Nicholas Evans, “languishing in a scruffy house in Stockwell, south London, was £65,000 in debt when Robert Redford bought the film rights to his half-written first novel for an untold figure.” precedent of three million pounds.

When the movie was released in 1998, The man who whispered to the horses, starring Redford, Kristin Scott Thomas and a 13-year-old Scarlett Johansson, in what would be her first big role, earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Drama and a Best Director nomination for Redford. Although he was left without an Oscar that observers considered inevitable.

Until then, Evans, a Law graduate from the University of Oxford and a former aid worker in Africa, was a discreet journalist who, after a few years working in the written press – activity that he combined for a time with the presentation of a television talk show – guided his career professional towards the production of documentaries.

Very diversified, by the way, since he reviewed the career of artists such as Francis Bacon and David Hockney to novelists such as Patricia Highsmith or filmmakers such as David Lean.

The success of The man who whispered in the ears of horses It was, as expected, a radical turn in his life. He financial, of course, but also professional, devoting himself, since then, body and soul to literature.

Between 1998 and 2010, he published four other novels: Land of wolves, through the fire, When the abyss separates Y The man who wanted to be brave.