the novelties of the Income PF 2022 model

The Revenue Agency published the Income model PF 2022 and related compilation instructions. This year’s model incorporates the innovations that have concerned natural persons, or rather the audience of subjects required to submit the return.

The main changes concern:

– the supplementary treatment for income from employment and similar, the reduction of the tax burden or tax wedge;

– the superbonus and other building bonuses;

– the debut of the music bonusor the deduction for the registration and subscription of children between 5 and 18 years of age to recognized music schools, conservatories and choirs, bands and music schools;

– the new tax credit for the purchase of the first home with VAT, dedicated to under 36 with an ISEE not exceeding 40,000 euros per year and that for the installation of filtering and qualitative improvement of water intended for human consumption;

There are also some innovations in the compilation of the frameworks intended for business income.

Reduction of the tax burden

In 2021, the supplementary treatment, already applied in the second half of 2020, instead of the 80 euro bonus, was fully operational.

In fact, employees with income up to € 28,000 and in compliance with the conditions laid down by the law (Legislative Decree no. a further deduction, decreasing, as income increases.

The supplementary treatment is up to those who are not “incapable” and that is who have a gross tax of an amount higher than that of the deduction for work due pursuant to art. 13, paragraph 1, TUIR.

Furthermore, as mentioned, for those who have incomes exceeding 28,000 euros and up to 40,000 euros, starting from 2021, a further deduction has been provided, in the following amounts (Article 2, paragraph 2, Legislative Decree no. 3/2020) :

– 960 eurosincreased by the product between 240 euros and the amount corresponding to the ratio between 35,000 euros, less the total income, and 7,000 euros, if the amount of the total income exceeds 28,000 euros but not 35,000 euros;

– 960 euros, if the total income exceeds 35,000 euros but not 40,000 euros; the deduction is due for the part corresponding to the ratio between the amount of 40,000 euros, less the total income, and the amount of 5,000 euros.

To take into account the supplementary treatment and the further deduction, the compilation, in Part C, of ​​the Line RC14taking into account the innovations set out above.

Super bonus 110%

The superbonus of the 110%, like the supplementary treatment mentioned above, started from 1 July 2020, but in this year’s declaration, it finds its full application and is enriched by some innovations introduced in the course of 2021.

These include the following:

– it is confirmed that the reduced rate of 110% also applies to all other energy efficiency measures contained in art. 14, DL n. 63/2013, within the spending limits provided for each intervention under current legislation as well as interventions aimed at the elimination of architectural barriers, relating to lifts and hoists, the creation of any tool that, through communication, robotics and any other means of more advanced technology, is suitable for encouraging mobility inside and outside the home for people with disabilities in a serious situation (Article 16-BISparagraph 1, letter e, TUIR) even if carried out in favor of persons over the age of 65 and on condition that they are carried out jointly with at least one of the interventions listed above.

– with Legislative Decree no. 77/2021 (decree on PNRR), it was further provided, compared to last year, that for the interventions intended forelimination from the architectural barriers (art. 16-BISparagraph 1, letter e, TUIR) is entitled to use the deduction increased by 110%, even if such works are carried out in favor of people aged over 65 years and even if carried out, being driven interventions, together with the driving interventions of seismic improvement (bonus earthquake) and not only in combination with energy efficiency interventions.

In this regard, to indicate this further case, the code 20 in the specific line of part RP.

Finally, the instructions, referring to the provisions of the 2021 Budget Law regarding the provisions absorbed by Legislative Decree no. 146/2021, remind that, with reference to the expenses for interventions falling within the superbonus, for which the taxpayer benefits from the deduction in the return, incurred starting from 12 November 2021, against invoices issued from that date, the affixing of the compliance visa.

Other building bonuses

The other building bonuses (renovation bonus, eco-bonus, seismabonus, facade bonus furniture bonus and garden bonus) have also been confirmed for 2021, so they find their usual place in the RP Framework.

It should be noted that:

– for the tax period 2021, for the purposes of calculating the deduction for the purchase of furniture and household appliances (“furniture bonus”), the new limit of expenditure fixed to 16,000 euros against 10,000 euros last year;

– among the expenses that benefit from the 50% deduction for the recovery of the building heritage, from 2021, there are also the interventions of replacement of the emergency generator existing with latest generation gas emergency generators;

– with regard to anti-seismic interventions, in compiling the model it is necessary to take into account the Opinion of the Superior Council of Public Works of 2 February 2021, prot. n. 1156 according to which for expenses incurred from 1 July 2020, for interventions to reduce the seismic risk carried out by individuals, outside the exercise of business, art or profession, on residential buildings, or on non-residential buildings that at the end of the works they become residential, the superbonus rules apply, since there is no possibility for the taxpayer to to choose which facility to apply.

Music bonus

In lines from RP8 to RP13 (Other expenses) of the RP frameworkdebuts on new code 45 to indicate the deduction for the expenses incurred for the annual enrollment and subscription of children aged between 5 and 18 to music conservatories, institutions of higher artistic, musical and dance training (AFAM) legally recognized pursuant to law 21 December 1999, n. 508 to music schools registered in the regional registers as well as to choirs, bands and music schools recognized by a public administration, for the study and practice of music.

For the aforementioned expenses, the taxpayer can benefit from the deduction, up to an amount not exceeding for each child a 1,000 eurosonly if the total income does not exceed 36,000 euros.

New tax credits

Among the other innovations, the following should be noted:

– the tax credit equal to the VAT paid in the case of purchase of the first home by young people under the age of 36, and with an ISEE value (indicator of the equivalent economic situation) not exceeding 40 thousand euros per year; to this end, the line CR13 in Part CR;

– the tax credit to the extent of 50% of the costs incurred for the purchase and installation of filtering, mineralization, cooling and addition systems of food carbon dioxide E 290, for the qualitative improvement of water intended for human consumption supplied by aqueducts, up to a total amount of the same higher than 1,000 euros for each real estate unit; must be reported in line CR31, with code 10.

News for businesses

A mention should also be made of the innovations affecting the Managers dedicated to income.

Among the most important are the following:

– Patent box: following the provisions of the 2022 Budget Law (Legislative Decree No. 146/2021 and Law No. 234/2021) in parts RF and RG, among the “Other decreases” (line RF55, code 86) and between “Other negative components” (line RG22, code 47), the indication of the 110% increase in research and development costs incurred in relation to software protected by copyright, industrial patents, designs and models that are used by the same subjects is envisaged directly or indirectly in carrying out their business activities. In order to take advantage of the discipline, the exercise of the option was envisaged in part OP as well as in part RS, section “Data relating to the Patent box option”, the monitoring of useful data relating to the assets covered by the Patent box).

– loss regime of companies in simplified accounting: in the RF, RG, LM and RD frameworks, the end of the transitional regime of previous losses deriving from the exercise of business activities in simplified accounting, pursuant to art. 8, paragraph 3, of the TUIR (line RF100, RG35, LM37, and RD17) which could be deducted, up to a limit of 60%, from the business income earned in the 2020 tax period.

– Innovative ACE: the prospectus for the application of the ACE regulations was integrated in part RS to allow the calculation of the innovative ACE (art. 19, paragraph 3, Legislative Decree no. 73/2021).

– deduction higher value of intangible assets: in part RQ, a new section XXIV has been provided for those who intend to deduct more quickly the higher value attributed to intangible assets whose amortization rates, as required by the 2022 Budget law, are deductible to a no greater extent to one eighteenth of the cost or value, through the payment of a substitute tax for income taxes and IRAP and any additional taxes.

– Subjects non-resident subsidiaries: the new “Monitoring” and “OICR” boxes have been provided in the FC section to take into account the new provisions contained in the provision of the Director of the Revenue Agency of 27 December 2021.

