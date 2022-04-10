Sports

The novelty that Club América is preparing up front against FC Juárez

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Saturday, April 09, 2022

The Eagles of America They are already preparing to play the confrontation against the Juarez Bravesduring the development of the Day 13 of the Clausura 2022 of the MX League, where the set of Ferdinand Ortiz will seek to take over the 3 points at stake, which would help him climb more steps within the General Table of this contest.

The strategy

To achieve this objective, the helmsman has decided to make an adjustment at the front of the squad, with the intention of generating more dangerous plays and getting closer to the goals he needs to make..

The modification

For this reason, in the last few hours the reporter from TUDN, Gibran Araige stated that Federico Vinas will be a starter within the ideal and initial 11 of the ‘Tano’while Henry Martin It will go directly to the bench of the azulcrema painting.

The news of the club

For the moment, the America club is in the 15th place of the general with 13 pointsproduct of 3 matches won, 4 draws Y 5 losseswhile the braves from Ricardo the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti are positioned in the last position of the count, with 8 unitswhich he has added for having achieved 2 wins, 2 tied duels Y 8 games lost.

Source link

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Real Madrid vs. Getafe – Match Report – April 9, 2022

3 hours ago

Luis García, stunned for criticizing Chicharito because he as a player was forgotten

3 hours ago

Damián Díaz and the Olympic goal with Barcelona SC: I hit him like that because I was angry | Soccer | Sports

3 hours ago

Vucetich responded to Ricardo Pélaez: “My data in Chivas speaks”

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button