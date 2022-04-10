The novelty that Club América is preparing up front against FC Juárez

The Eagles of America They are already preparing to play the confrontation against the Juarez Bravesduring the development of the Day 13 of the Clausura 2022 of the MX League, where the set of Ferdinand Ortiz will seek to take over the 3 points at stake, which would help him climb more steps within the General Table of this contest.

To achieve this objective, the helmsman has decided to make an adjustment at the front of the squad, with the intention of generating more dangerous plays and getting closer to the goals he needs to make..

For this reason, in the last few hours the reporter from TUDN, Gibran Araige stated that Federico Vinas will be a starter within the ideal and initial 11 of the ‘Tano’while Henry Martin It will go directly to the bench of the azulcrema painting.

For the moment, the America club is in the 15th place of the general with 13 pointsproduct of 3 matches won, 4 draws Y 5 losseswhile the braves from Ricardo the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti are positioned in the last position of the count, with 8 unitswhich he has added for having achieved 2 wins, 2 tied duels Y 8 games lost.