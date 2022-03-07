The Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy Center built by INVAP in Bolivia is already working

This new center is located in the city of El Alto, the most populous municipality in Bolivia, and is the most complex in the country. It will allow covering the care of a large number of people who until now did not have access to the technology installed today.

This inauguration is part of the contract between ABEN and INVAP, signed in February 2018, which includes the comprehensive design of three nuclear medicine centers, their construction, the installation of the equipment, the start-up, the training of human resources and consultancy for sustainable management.

With this project, assistance capacity will be provided to society by obtaining images for the early diagnosis of oncological, cardiac, and neurological diseases and radiation therapies will be provided for the treatment of cancer, as well as chemotherapy.

The El Alto Center is equipped with two linear accelerators, a complete brachytherapy room, a simulator tomograph, a dosimetry laboratory and nuclear medicine equipment using PET/CT and SPECT/CT for diagnosis, the PET/CT of this Center being the first available in the public sphere and the second at the country level, with the consequent social impact that it implies.

El Alto is today constituted as a School Center for the training of professionals in nuclear medicine in Bolivia and is part of the planned Network of Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy Centers that will have similar locations in the cities of La Paz and Santa Cruz de las Sierras, and that in total includes an investment of 150.7 million dollars for the three Centers.

Within the framework of this project, more than 120 Bolivian professionals are being trained through Academic Centers of the National Atomic Energy Commission (CNEA) and public and private institutions in Argentina, achieving a valuable professional integration of the aforementioned specialties between both countries.

This “turnkey” project is a relevant case of technology transfer to our sister country and reinforces Argentina’s role as a world leader in the use of nuclear energy for medicinal purposes.

On behalf of INVAP, the deputy general manager, Marcelo Basigalup, and the manager of ICT Projects and Technological Services, Juan Carlos Rodríguez, participated in the act.

Also present were the managers of the Nuclear Medicine area and the Academic area of ​​the National Atomic Energy Commission, Gustavo Santa Cruz and María Fernanda Domínguez, respectively; representatives of the Argentine Embassy in Bolivia and officials of the Government of the neighboring country.