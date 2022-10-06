“The nude scenes are very hard, but I didn’t feel pressured to do them”

His time at the San Sebastian Film Festival left a mark of success and humility. Anne of Arms is becoming a world star, but without losing its simplicity and keeping its feet on the ground.

Just introduced “blonde”, the long-awaited film about the life of the iconic Marilyn Monroe, based on the biography written by Joyce Carol Oates, and which, due to its nude scenes, is rated 17+ in the United States.

Ana de Armas in “Blonde” PHOTO: Netflix Netflix

Ana addresses the issue with “People have a harder time watching those scenes than I do filming them, because I knew exactly what I was doing and I felt totally protected. I was in control, I talked many times with the director about those sequences… I admit they are very hard, but I didn’t feel pressured to do them. I understood that they were necessary for the film, that they were part of the story. It is impossible to tell Marilyn’s life without sex, because her sensuality created the character.

It was also necessary to capture the sexual abuse he suffered early in his career by unscrupulous producers. One of the hardest stages of his existence.

At first there was criticism that a Latin actress played a world icon like Marilyn… How did you react to the situation?

No one was going to take my mind off fulfilling my dream of getting into Marilyn’s skin. He had been dreaming about it for years. I have already said that Marilyn belongs to everyone and Americans have to share her…whether they like it or not.

Does succeeding in Hollywood “close the doors” to working in Spain for the time being?

Of course not, I’d like to come back if I’m offered a major role that interests me.

She is convinced that “Marilyn will feel happy and proud with the results of “Blondie”, she has no doubt. As proud as herself. Her interpretation is so commendable that they are already beginning to nominate her to get an Oscar for best actress in the 2023 edition. But she does not flinch when the question is put to her: “we’ll see…”

Days before the filming of “Blondie” began, Ana wrote a letter to Marilyn and left it on top of her grave, in the Los Angeles cemetery where her mortal remains rest: “the truth is that we wrote messages to all the members of the team, it was a way of asking permission to make the film. In “Blondie” we humanize the myth, we talk about the real woman, with her virtues and defects, her abuses and situations. When you understand the darkest part of her you love the character more.”

After her one-year romance with actor Ben Affleck, the Hispanic-Cuban actress found love again in the vice president of the Tinder platform, billionaire Paul Boukadakis, with whom she was in San Sebastian. They met through a mutual friend in 2019 and maintain a discreet relationship away from the cameras.