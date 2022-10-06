Entertainment

“The nude scenes are very hard, but I didn’t feel pressured to do them”

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

His time at the San Sebastian Film Festival left a mark of success and humility. Anne of Arms is becoming a world star, but without losing its simplicity and keeping its feet on the ground.

Just introduced “blonde”, the long-awaited film about the life of the iconic Marilyn Monroe, based on the biography written by Joyce Carol Oates, and which, due to its nude scenes, is rated 17+ in the United States.

Anne of Arms in "Blonde"
Ana de Armas in “Blonde” PHOTO: Netflix Netflix

Ana addresses the issue with “People have a harder time watching those scenes than I do filming them, because I knew exactly what I was doing and I felt totally protected. I was in control, I talked many times with the director about those sequences… I admit they are very hard, but I didn’t feel pressured to do them. I understood that they were necessary for the film, that they were part of the story. It is impossible to tell Marilyn’s life without sex, because her sensuality created the character.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Angelina Jolie shows that she is a good mother when going shopping with her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt

8 mins ago

Lionel Messi threatened to end up like Cristiano Ronaldo

10 mins ago

Christian Bale could not differentiate the days on the set of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: “The definition is monotony” – Movie News

19 mins ago

Apple Music is exclusively streaming Billie Eilish’s full O2 Arena concert, here’s how to watch

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button