The number 1 medical student in the MIR of 2022

Sophia Francis Haselgruber is the student of Medicine with the best note from all over Spain in the MIR exam 2022. The 23-year-old Galician, who studied her at the ‘University of Santiago de Compostela get this rating ahead of thirteen thousand graduates across the country.

Of an Austrian father and a Galician mother, Haselgruber was born in Austria but at the age of three he returned to Galicia. After passing the exam, Sofia has more than 8,000 seats to choose fromdistributed in almost all hospitals in Spain.

11 hours of study per day

Few things in this life happen by chance, since to achieve a milestone like this you need to dedicate a lot of hours to it and above all, have perseverance. This is what Sofía wanted to convey when she said that behind her success “there is no secret”. The preparation for the exam was key when it came to a final grade of 103.2911 points.

“It has been seven months of very hard work, conscious that you have an end and a goal within reach. It is an exercise in perseverance and concentration, No distractions with the mobile”, adds the student.

The routine consisted of dealing with the books and manuals every day and complementing this syllabus with another three hours of class with a teacher and an hour dedicated to revision through tests. On Saturdays, Sofía faced a mock exam of four hours and a later correction of the same duration.

Her future

Sofia’s next goal is the specialty of Dermatology. In the medium term, he would like to practice clinical practice and embark on a research project. However, the ambition of the Galician is such that in the future she would like to see herself teaching classes such as professor at the university.

Now it is her turn to enjoy her free time and a well-deserved vacation after so many months of study and being subjected to high pressure for what an exam such as the MIR entails. The next date on the horizon is Aprilat which time the allocation of seats.

