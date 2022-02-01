“The number 7 jersey? For me …”, an insult to the Portuguese “king” – Libero Quotidiano





Dusan Vlahovic he has clear ideas about his choice to go to Juventus: “It was easy because I am in the most important club in the world and with the ambition to win like me. I will be ready immediately because Juventus is not expecting anyone.” Then the thanks: “I say thanks to Fiorentina and the Viola fans”. Immediately comment on the choice of shirt number, the same as Cristiano Ronaldo sold to Manchester United in the summer: “The number 7 does not represent anything for me, I chose it because it is the closest to the 9 that was not free”.





“All Juve shirts weigh. I’m here to help the team and make myself available to achieve the objectives. The number of the shirt is not important, how we go on the pitch and with what determination we do it. The rest doesn’t interest me so much “, reiterated the former viola. In short, a sort of” slap “to CR7.





A hint of the new teammate, Dybala: “I haven’t met him yet because he is in the national team. He is a great player, but it will be up to the coach to choose how we will play. I am ready and willing to do anything, here there are many champions also in attack”. And to those who ask him if he will go to live in Ronaldo’s former home, he replies: “I’m looking for a house, but it won’t be his. I don’t have to think about things off the pitch, I just want to play and improve “.