The number counting machine from 0 to 1 googol, which counts, counts, counts and will never stop*

sam from Look, mom, no computer! (that’s also the name of his YouTube channel) is dedicated to building electronic gadgets of all kinds, many of which combine music with electronics. In this project called Googol Counter teaches a machine whose sole purpose is count, from 0 to 1 googol, at all possible speed, in this case at about 30,000 numbers per second.

The googol (googol in English) is, as we learned from Carl Sagan in Cosmos10100, that is to say a 1 second of one hundred zeros or ten thousand sexdecillion. It’s a number so unbelievably large that it exceeds common human perception, because the exponential effect of «adding another digit» misleads our way of understanding the growth of things. On the machine, which Sam starts by equipping with a few 7-segment displays, more and more digits are added until the hundred are completed.

The electronics of the invention are relatively simple, and durable, because such a machine should face a long life. To “count” you only need a few 4026 and 555 chips and a clock signal. And the rest is a lot of custom 3D printing. At the beginning it starts testing with 1,000 Hz (cycles per second) and little by little it increases until it reaches about 30,000 Hz, without there seeming to be any major problem.

And the real problem is the size of the matter. If you look at the counter you will see that indeed the first digits go so fast that you can’t even see them change; instead a little further, five or six digits, they already slow down to the rate of one change every second. Each digit moves ten times slower than the previous one.

In napkin calculations: Suppose we start with 100,000 per second (6 digits). A day has 86,400 seconds, so after a day you could see about six more digits change. But a year is only 365 days, so every three years another four digits would move. And a century? Three more. The age of the universe? Add another 10 or 11, to make sure of those 13.7 billion years. If the clock had started counting with the Big Bang, it would still not have gone beyond 29 or 30 digits… infinitely far from the 100 – the googol – that it aims for.

As Sam says, It is rare to start a project like this, of which you will perhaps see some of the digits change once or twice in your life (around digit 14), which gives an idea of ​​​​the immensity. Leaving aside the number of possible problems with wear, power, or even cosmic ray hits (or the decay of the very electrons themselves, for that matter), it’s clear that while the counting machine theoretically could get to 10100, never* it will.

* Well: technically will stop after counting a googol of numbers, but that’s too much time so that no one sees it, nor so that there is anything in the universe to see it.

(Via The Awesomer.)

