The number of applicants to Medicine is 18 times greater than the quotas

Logistics. San Francisco Xavier final details for the two days of examination.



South Mail

With registration closed and at the doors of the San Francisco Xavier University admission exam, Medicine, Law and Nursing are the three careers – out of a total of 51 – that have the most applicants of the 6,152 graduates registered for the test.

The almost four-hundred-year-old university enabled 2,172 places for this entrance evaluation, to be held between tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday.

MEDICINE

Breaking down the careers by the number of applicants for each of them, Medicine is in first place with 1,177 applicants. They aspire to fill one of the 66 seats available.

In other words, the number of high school graduates interested in entering this career is almost 18 times greater than the available spaces. In Medicine alone, 1,111 will be left empty-handed.

RIGHT

Law is in second place, with 748 registered for 120 available places (there are 6 times more applicants than the number of available places, and 628 will remain on the sidelines), while Nursing closes the podium with 531 applicants for 48 spaces (11 times more; 483 will not have a quota).

Only these three races group 40% of the total number of those registered for the direct admission exam, this year divided into two days.

Subsequently, Dentistry is located with 408 applicants for 69 vacancies.

The remaining races do not exceed 250 applicants.

THE OTHER FACE

On the other side of the coin, there are a total of 10 races that do not exceed ten entries. Among the most important, History, Geodesy and Topography and Biology, with 9, 8 and 7 for 30, 18 and 15 places, respectively.

However, Information Technology and Security Engineering and Natural Resources Engineering are the two careers that have the least number of candidates, each with three, despite the fact that there are 30 spaces in both cases.

MORE PLACES

On the other hand, Business Administration, Law and Public Accounting are the three careers that offer the greatest number of places for this direct admission exam, with 130, 120 and 105, respectively.

Gastronomy is the one that has the least number of places enabled: 12. Then there are Architecture and Art and Graphic Design, two of the five careers that took 100 percent of their places enabled in the test of the pre-university course, which was taken the month past, each with 15.

With the same amount are Interior Design and Biology.

OFFER

Career Applicants Plazas Medicine 1,177 66 Right 748 120 Nursing 531 48 odontology 408 69 Bio-imaging 249 30 Qmc. pharmaceutical 224 Four. Five Kinesiology and physio. 218 30 Biochemistry 204 Four. Five Psychology 198 30 Public accounting 196 105 Business Administration 174 130 Architecture 159 fifteen Foreign trade 148 42 Languages 137 60 Social work 115 27 Nut. and Dietetics 108 30 civil engineer 96 30 Systems Engineer 92 60 Social comunication 92 60 Commercial Engineer 90 90 Art and Graphic Design 89 fifteen Pedagogy 72 30 Gastronomy 62 12 Financial Administration 59 90 Clinical Laboratory 54 twenty Design and Animation d. 35 30 Ing. Industrial 3. 4 70 Agronomic Engineering 33 40 Economy 32 60 Electromechanical Engineer 30 30 Interior design 26 fifteen Sociology 26 60 Oil and Gas Engineer N. 25 30 tourism 24 54 Electrical Engineer twenty-one 30 Computer Engineer twenty 30 Mechanical Engineer 18 30 Chemical Engineer 17 36 Mechatronics Engineer 16 30 telecommunications 14 38 History 9 30 T. Oil and Gas N. 8 30 Management and Public Administration 8 36 Geodesy and Topography 8 18 Electronic Engineer 8 30 biology 7 fifteen Food Engineer 6 twenty-one Environmental Engineer 6 fifty Engineer in Information Technology and Security 3 30 Engineer in Natural Resources 3 30 TOTALS 6,152 2,172

……….

You can access this complete information in the printed edition of Correo del Sur.