The number of applicants to Medicine is 18 times greater than the quotas

With registration closed and at the doors of the San Francisco Xavier University admission exam, Medicine, Law and Nursing are the three careers – out of a total of 51 – that have the most applicants of the 6,152 graduates registered for the test.

The almost four-hundred-year-old university enabled 2,172 places for this entrance evaluation, to be held between tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday.

MEDICINE

Breaking down the careers by the number of applicants for each of them, Medicine is in first place with 1,177 applicants. They aspire to fill one of the 66 seats available.

In other words, the number of high school graduates interested in entering this career is almost 18 times greater than the available spaces. In Medicine alone, 1,111 will be left empty-handed.

RIGHT

Law is in second place, with 748 registered for 120 available places (there are 6 times more applicants than the number of available places, and 628 will remain on the sidelines), while Nursing closes the podium with 531 applicants for 48 spaces (11 times more; 483 will not have a quota).

Only these three races group 40% of the total number of those registered for the direct admission exam, this year divided into two days.

Subsequently, Dentistry is located with 408 applicants for 69 vacancies.

The remaining races do not exceed 250 applicants.

THE OTHER FACE

On the other side of the coin, there are a total of 10 races that do not exceed ten entries. Among the most important, History, Geodesy and Topography and Biology, with 9, 8 and 7 for 30, 18 and 15 places, respectively.

However, Information Technology and Security Engineering and Natural Resources Engineering are the two careers that have the least number of candidates, each with three, despite the fact that there are 30 spaces in both cases.

MORE PLACES

On the other hand, Business Administration, Law and Public Accounting are the three careers that offer the greatest number of places for this direct admission exam, with 130, 120 and 105, respectively.

Gastronomy is the one that has the least number of places enabled: 12. Then there are Architecture and Art and Graphic Design, two of the five careers that took 100 percent of their places enabled in the test of the pre-university course, which was taken the month past, each with 15.

With the same amount are Interior Design and Biology.

OFFER

Career

Applicants

Plazas

Medicine

1,177

66

Right

748

120

Nursing

531

48

odontology

408

69

Bio-imaging

249

30

Qmc. pharmaceutical

224

Four. Five

Kinesiology and physio.

218

30

Biochemistry

204

Four. Five

Psychology

198

30

Public accounting

196

105

Business Administration

174

130

Architecture

159

fifteen

Foreign trade

148

42

Languages

137

60

Social work

115

27

Nut. and Dietetics

108

30

civil engineer

96

30

Systems Engineer

92

60

Social comunication

92

60

Commercial Engineer

90

90

Art and Graphic Design

89

fifteen

Pedagogy

72

30

Gastronomy

62

12

Financial Administration

59

90

Clinical Laboratory

54

twenty

Design and Animation d.

35

30

Ing. Industrial

3. 4

70

Agronomic Engineering

33

40

Economy

32

60

Electromechanical Engineer

30

30

Interior design

26

fifteen

Sociology

26

60

Oil and Gas Engineer N.

25

30

tourism

24

54

Electrical Engineer

twenty-one

30

Computer Engineer

twenty

30

Mechanical Engineer

18

30

Chemical Engineer

17

36

Mechatronics Engineer

16

30

telecommunications

14

38

History

9

30

T. Oil and Gas N.

8

30

Management and Public Administration

8

36

Geodesy and Topography

8

18

Electronic Engineer

8

30

biology

7

fifteen

Food Engineer

6

twenty-one

Environmental Engineer

6

fifty

Engineer in Information Technology and Security

3

30

Engineer in Natural Resources

3

30

TOTALS

6,152

2,172

