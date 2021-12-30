The number of Bitcoin ATMs increases in 2021

In 2021 an average of 50 new ATMs for Bitcoin per day.

There were 33,850 Bitcoin ATMs in 2021

This figure reflects the growing attention towards cryptocurrencies and its greater adoption which reached its maximum in 2021, also thanks to the decision of 7 September by El Salvador to make Bitcoin legal tender in the country.

In the first six months of the year the growth of new ones ATM in the world it was of 265%. At the top of this particular ranking, according to data from the specialist company Coin ATM Radar, there are the United States with nearly 30,000 machines installed, followed by the Canada with 2.220, El Salvador with 205 and the Spain with 197. Italy with 69 ATMs it is in twelfth position.

According to data from Coin ATM Radar, 14,040 ATM machines were installed worldwide on 1 January 2021, which became 33,850 on 28 December. But probably the figure does not take into account the totality of ATMs present, which are therefore counted down.

The number of ATMs would also have grown in December when the prices of Bitcoin and all the main cryptocurrencies suffered heavy falls, thus probably demonstrating how digital currencies are always considered by investors as un asset destined to last over time.

Factors related to the growth of ATMs

There are several factors that have contributed to this exponential growth of ATMs around the world.

The first is the one related to increased adoption which is spreading around the world, which clearly creates the need for equipment for withdrawing and exchanging cryptocurrencies.

A second factor that makes bitcoin ATMs very interesting is that related to simplification compared to wallets for the transfer of cryptocurrencies. Payments are instant and users don’t have to create an account, online wallet, or manage long public keys. ATMs are considered, also for this reason, a safer tool for users and provide greater guarantees than a cryptographic transfer.

The growing interest in cryptocurrencies has created the conditions for many start-ups to devote themselves to the ATM segment.

It is therefore no coincidence that some of the main companies that are involved in creating and installing ATMs for cryptocurrencies, such as how Robocoin based in Las Vegas, Bitcoiniacs based in Vancouver e LibertyX based in Boston, have received millions of dollars in funding in the past year.

On the other hand, according to a report by the consulting firm Industry Arc, it is expected that the market for Crypto ATMs will reach $ 2.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 50.4% from 2021 to 2026.