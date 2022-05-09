The number of deaths after the explosion at the Saratoga hotel rises to 31 (+ Video) › Cuba › Granma

The Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported that, as of 6:30 p.m. this Sunday, 85 people were reported injured after the fatal accident at the Saratoga hotel in Havana. Of this number, 24 are hospitalized, 30 patients were discharged and 31 died.

In the update of the deceased, the figures are as follows: 17 males, 14 females, four minors, one pregnant and one foreigner (Spain).

At 6:30 in the afternoon, the MINSAP included Juan Fraginals Martín, 30, from Havana, on the list of deceased.

Dr. Julio Guerra Izquierdo, head of the Ministry of Hospital Services Department, told the press that 19 of the hospitalized patients are adults (ten male and nine female). Of this total, four are reported as critical, five serious and ten care.

Of the five minors assisted in hospital institutions, three are boys and two are girls. In this group there are three critical patients, one seriously ill and one in care.

Dr. Guerra Izquierdo pointed out that the institutions where the injured are treated are: Juan Manuel Márquez pediatric hospital (five patients), Calixto García clinical-surgical hospital (9), Hermanos Ameijeiras clinical-surgical hospital (4), Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery (2), Freyre de Andrade hospital (1), Miguel Enríquez hospital (2) and Cira García International Clinic (1).