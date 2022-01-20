The number of deaths from Covid could be wrong. And not a little

AGI – The global death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic is approximately 5.5 million to date. But this figure may be wrong, some scientists report in an article in Nature. Some official data, in fact, could be calculated in an inaccurate or partial way. For example, experts report, hundreds of countries do not collect reliable statistics on expected or actual deaths, or they don’t release them in a timely manner. Furthermore, others do not take into account excess mortality records, a metric that involves comparing all recorded deaths with those that should occur.

At the start of the pandemic, countries like the Netherlands only counted people who died in hospital after testing positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Neighboring Belgium included community deaths and all those who died after showing symptoms of the disease, even if they were not diagnosed. And therefore the official estimates were combined with surveys by various bodies, from universities to newspapers such as The Economist, which use methods ranging from satellite images of cemeteries to door-to-door surveys and computerized models of machine learning that try to extrapolate global estimates. from the available data.

According to these measurements, excess deaths globally could be double or even quadruple the official figure. And while the World Health Organization (WHO) is still working on its first global estimate, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle, Washington offers daily updates of its results as well as projections of how fast the global number could rise.

And one of the highest-profile attempts to get a global estimate came from The Economist magazine in London which used a machine learning approach to produce an estimate of 12-22 million excess deaths, or between 2 and 4 times the official balance sheet of the pandemic. Here because Researchers quickly turned to excess mortality as a measure of the pandemic toll.

Data on excess mortality

The data on excess mortality is apparently easy to calculate: compare the deaths during the pandemic with the average recorded in the last five years or so. But even in rich countries with comprehensive and sophisticated systems for reporting deaths, excess mortality figures can be misleading. Giacomo De Nicola, a statistician at the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich in Germany worked with his statistics department on a 2021 study to calculate the excess mortality caused by the pandemic in Germany.

His team found that comparing deaths to mean mortality in previous years consistently underestimated the number of expected deaths and thus overestimated the excess deaths. The reason was an increase in annual national mortality, which was contributed to by an increase in the number of people aged 80 and over, a generation too young to fight and die during World War II.

The raw data released to the press by the German statistical office last year reported 5% more deaths in 2020 than in 2019. But after taking into account the age structure, De Nicola’s group reduced this value to only 1%. “Due to the lack of a generally accepted method for age adjustment, I am quite certain that this problem extends to many other countries,” says the scientist.

Some demographers agree. “I am concerned that some so-called excess death estimates from national statistical offices only use the average of the past five years of deaths as predicted deaths. As the population ages, this is unlikely to be the best estimate,” says Tom Wilson, demographer of the University of Melbourne, Australia.

Responding to De Nicola’s work, Felix zur Nieden, a demographer at the German statistical office, says he agrees that the raw numbers should be adjusted to account for age structure and other details.

The aging factor

More sophisticated analyzes adjust the baseline of expected deaths to account for these distortions, for example by increasing the number of expected deaths as the population ages. Probably the most complete of these estimates of excess mortality comes from Ariel Karlinsky, an economist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel, and Dmitry Kobak, a data scientist at the University of Tübingen, Germany.

Since January 2021, Karlinsky and Kobak have produced a regularly updated database of all-cause mortality before and during the pandemic (2015-21) from as many sources and for as many locations as possible currently around 116 countries and territories. Called the World Mortality Dataset (WMD), most of the information comes from official death statistics collected and published by national governments and offices.

In many cases, Karlinsky and Kobak’s estimates of excess deaths diverge significantly from government-published Covid-19 mortality statistics. Russia, for example, has recorded over 300,000 deaths from Covid-19 by the end of 2021, but it is likely to have exceeded 1 million excess deaths in that period.

For countries covered by weapons of mass destruction, official data suggests that 4.1 million deaths since the start of the pandemic are due to Covid-19, about 10% of all deaths during that period. But the duo’s calculations suggest that, taking into account the excess mortality, deaths related to Covid-19 are 1.6 times higher, with about 6.5 million deaths (or 16% of the total).

In some countries, the relative impact of the virus is even greater. A third of all deaths in Mexico can be attributed to the virus, data from Karlinsky and Kobak suggest. The model used by The Economist to track the Covid-19 pandemic uses machine learning to identify more than 100 national indicators that appear to be correlated with excess deaths in more than 80 countries where data is available.

These characteristics include official deaths, the extent of COVID-19 tests and antibody investigation results, but also geographic latitude, the degree of internet censorship, and the number of years a country has been a democracy. “I think using any model to estimate those places is just bad practice,” Gordon Shotwell, a scientist in Halifax, Nova Scotia, told Nature.

“You don’t learn anything by forming a model about mostly rich countries with a high life expectancy and applying it to poor countries with a low life expectancy.” Other demographers agree with Shotwell’s view, saying that applying modeling to countries without their own death data is difficult. “The process is inherently flawed. The data is a real disaster and therefore any modeling effort will be highly speculative,” says Jon Wakefield, a statistician at the University of Washington in Seattle, who leads a WHO-led modeling project to estimate the excess death toll from the pandemic.

The statistical model of the IHME

“It’s very frustrating because the data is so limited. I’m not happy with the assumptions we’re forced to make, but we’re doing our best.” The project, which uses a simpler statistical model from The Economist to fill in the gaps, was supposed to publish its first results in December, but they weren’t released by mid-January when Nature went to press.

Separate estimates of real-time global deaths from the pandemic are also produced by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent global health research center at the University of Washington. The IHME modeling claims that between 9 million and 18 million people have died so far; it also tries to predict how this number will increase and how fast.

Although his overall mortality figure is in agreement with other estimates, there are significant national differences. For example, the IHME estimates cumulative excess deaths at nearly 71,000 for Japan, compared with 18,000 officers reported. However, the Economist’s model estimates that excess deaths in Japan are between 550 and 27,000.

A budget that risks always being contested

There are other discrepancies as well. In May, the IHME made headlines and drew criticism for suggesting that the excess deaths in the United States in the pandemic so far were up to 900,000 people. It was about 300,000 more than other estimates, such as those from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Weapons of Mass Destruction. In October, the IHME quietly reduced the May figure to 670,000 after making changes to its modeling strategy, which some in the field complain about are opaque and difficult to follow.

The IHME says it will soon publish a document detailing its model. In looking for ways to count deaths, Andrew Noymer, a demographer at the University of California, Irvine, states that pandemic and rising demand for real-time mortality data highlight a demographic shortage that dates back decades: Many countries simply do not collect good data on births, deaths and other vital statistics.

“Demographers have been part of the problem because for 60 years we’ve been helping to patch this up. We’ve developed all kinds of techniques to estimate demographic rates in the absence of hard data,” he says. Nature’s reflection suggests that the true death toll of Covid-19 could always be contested.

“We still don’t know how many people died in the 1918 flu pandemic, but I always thought we’d know pretty well how many people would die in the next, because we live in the modern world,” says Noymer. “But we don’t actually do that, and it’s a bit sad for me as a demographer,” concludes the researcher.