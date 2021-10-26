The number of financiers for whom bitcoin will be digital gold is growing

Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, reiterated in a recent interview the idea already expressed a few weeks ago, namely that bitcoin will be a “gigantic asset class”, further identifying it as “digital gold”.

Scaramucci then confirmed that he owns over $ 1 billion in bitcoin, which he began accumulating last year. Additionally, Scaramucci’s hedge fund giant SkyBridge recently announced its exclusive partnership with cryptocurrencies to build a better decentralized infrastructure. SkyBridge in partnership with NAX’s trading platform will launch a series of fundraisers, focusing on a variety of decentralized financial efforts associated with digital currencies such as bitcoin.

Bitcoin has no shortage of powerful supporters. Last week, for example, bitcoin advocate, Elon Musk, tweeted the popular meme “69-420” to define bitcoin’s outstanding performance in the ongoing bull run. Newt Gingrich, the former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, told the media that his financial advice to countries would be to start using bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and central banks.

“This is an opportunity for countries to hold part of their reserve in bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and against central banks … I think in particular that when there are banks like the central bank of El Salvador that do not do much to influence world financial behavior, in the end they are at risk that the larger systems – the Americans, the Chinese, the Germans – change the rules of the game. In its current cycle this is clearly an inflationary direction… ”Gingrinch said.