The number of Haitians detained near the coast of Florida rises to 300

More than 300 Haitians, twice as many as it was said initiallyThey arrived on Sunday aboard a precarious boat to the coast of Key Largo, in southern Florida, and are in the custody of the authorities, according to an official from the United States border control and protection agency.

Many of them required medical attention, Walter Slosar, chief of the US Border Patrol’s Miami Sector, said on Twitter.

Local media indicated that some 160 of those who were on the boat jumped overboard and swam to shore.

Among those who traveled in the fragile and crowded boat, as the images on local television show, there were minors and women.

According to Adam Hoffner, CPB division chief, the boat was “in poor conditionnot to mention the overload of migrants, without life jackets or anything like that on board”.

Those who did not jump overboard are still in the custody of the Coast Guard’s seventh district on Monday, a spokesman told Efe.

The place where the incident occurred, during which the boat tilted, it was near the Ocean Reef Cluba select gated community in Cayo Largo, not far from where another boat was intercepted by US authorities in January with 176 Haitians on board.

The incident occurred a day after the United States Coast Guard intercepted a “Haitian sailboat” in Anguilla Cay, an islet belonging to the Bahamas, with 127 people on board.

Since last October 1, 2021 (start of fiscal year 2022), Coast Guard crews have intercepted 993 Haitians, compared to 1,527 recorded in fiscal year 2021.

“Increased patrols are stopping these unsafe voyages before lives are lost at sea,” the US Coast Guard said.