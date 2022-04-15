The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Puerto Rico exceeds one hundred

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in Puerto Rico this Friday exceeded one hundred to be located at 110, a number that is broken down into 77 adults and 33 minors, according to the Health Department.

The total reported today translates to an increase of 11 patients compared to the number reported yesterday, Thursday.

In addition, a similar number of hospitalizations due to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus had not been reported on the island since February 23, when Health reported that there were 108 beds occupied by patients in hospitals, according to the Data BioPortal.

Currently, there are six adults confined in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), two of them connected to an artificial respirator. Pediatric intensive care patients were not reported.

On the other hand, the dependency informed at 12:00 pm that the virus positivity rate on the island rose to 19.09%, three percentage points above the percentage reported yesterday.

The agency’s Data BioPortal shows that since January 28, the positivity rate for COVID-19 was not at or above 18%.

“Adults over 50 years of age and eligible people can now receive the second booster of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Health said in a tweet.

The agency did not report deaths in its most recent report, so the total in this line remains at 4,184.

The average number of confirmed cases -in a period of seven days- is 188, while the number of probable cases amounts to 464.

Regarding vaccination, Health reported on its portal that 2,949,862 eligible people aged 5 years or older (95.9%) have received at least one dose of the authorized vaccines. Of these, 2,671,351 have completed the series of doses (86.8%).

In addition, 170,899 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have at least one dose of the vaccine. Pfizer and 1,439,415 people over the age of 12 have received the booster dose, which represents 60% of the eligible population.