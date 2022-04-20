The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Puerto Rico rises to 175

The total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Puerto Rico increased this Wednesday to 175an increase of two patients compared to the number reported yesterday, while the positivity rate was over 23%, reported this morning the Health Department.

The number of hospitalizations is broken down by 128 adults and 47 pediatric patients.

According to the Full COVID-19 Report, which he published at noon on the Health BioPortal, there are 11 adults and a minor confined in an Intensive Care Unit. Six of the adults in intensive care are connected to an artificial respirator.

On the other hand, The agency reported two new deaths from the virus. which increased the total accumulated in this line to 4,188.

According to Health, the two deaths correspond to an unvaccinated person and another who had not received booster doses of the drug. The deceased were a 43-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man, both from the Mayagüez region.

The deaths, according to the agency, occurred between April 9 and 19.

Since the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA, in English) authorized the use of vaccines against COVID-19, the scientific and medical community affirmed that the drug did not prevent infection with the virus, but it did reduce the chances of suffering from severe symptoms and death.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 2, out of a population of 520,732. In the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 0, out of a population of 1,229,400; and in terms of those vaccinated with booster doses, it is 0, also, for a population of 1,443,562.

The population totals in each line, according to Health, change as people get vaccinated, reach the time eligible to receive the booster, or as the number of people who receive the booster increases.

In total, there have been reported in the last 30 days: 14 deaths of unvaccinated people, 12 deaths of vaccinated people and 8 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate reported at 12:00 pm rose to 23.69%, which is one percentage point higher than the percentage reported yesterday.

A similar percentage had not been reported on the island since last January 25, when Health reported 23.12%.

The average number of confirmed cases – in a seven-day period – increased to 305, while the number of probable cases also rose to 875.

Regarding vaccination, the count on the Health portal shows that 2,949,756 eligible people aged 5 years or older (95.9%) have received at least one dose of the authorized vaccines. Of these, 2,672,962 have completed the dose series (86.9%).

In addition, 170,993 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have at least one dose of the vaccine. Pfizer and 1,443,562 people over the age of 12 have received their first booster dose, representing 60% of the eligible population.