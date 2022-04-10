The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Puerto Rico rises to 71

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Puerto Rico it rose this Saturday to 71which represents an increase of 17 patients compared to the number reported yesterday by the Health Department.

In addition, it is the first time since March 1 that said line is once again among the 70 hospitalized. For that date, the number reported by Health was 74 patients confined in a hospital, not counting minors.

Of the 71 patients reported today, the unit specified that 49 are adults and 22 are minors.

According to the Health BioPortal, there are no patients confined in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Besides, The agency reported three new deaths as a result of the virus, so the total accumulated in that line today amounts to 4,176.

Of the three deceased, according to the Health report, two had not received their reinforcement of the virus vaccine and the remaining had already completed the required vaccination cycle. Likewise, the demographic data establish that one of the deceased was 77 years old and lived in Arecibo, while the rest lived in Mayagüez and their ages were 77 and 84 years old.

In addition, The positivity rate reported by Salud at 12:00 pm was 11.95%, which translates to a slight increase compared to yesterday’s percentage.

The agency’s Data BioPortal shows that since the middle of last March the positivity rate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Puerto Rico has increased steadily.

The average number of confirmed cases -in a period of seven days- is 190, while the number of probable cases amounts to 324.

Regarding vaccination, Health reported on its portal that 2,949,745 eligible people aged 5 years or older (95.9%) have received at least one dose of the authorized vaccines. Of these, 2,668,706 have completed the series of doses (86.8%).

In addition, 170,664 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have at least one dose of the vaccine. Pfizer and 1,432,159 people over the age of 12 have received the booster dose, which represents 60% of the eligible population.