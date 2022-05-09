The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 increases to 266

The total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 on the island it increased today, Monday, to 266, which represents about nine additional patients in the past 24 hours.

Through a tweet, the Health Department reported that the figure is divided into 226 adult and 40 pediatric cases.

On the other hand, the preliminary positivity rate –updated at 6:00 am– stood at 26.14%. Until yesterday, Sunday, this line amounted to 25.4%.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends keeping that line below 5% to control the spread of the virus, while experts on the island suggest 3%.

Meanwhile, Health did not report additional deaths from this disease, keeping in 4,232 the total number of victims attributed to the pandemic since its start in March 2020.

So far in 2022, 910 deaths from COVID-19 have been registered on the island, most of them in the group of 80 years or older (428). April closed with 42 deaths.

Until yesterday, the average number of confirmed cases – in a period of seven days – amounted to 1,002, and the number of probable cases stood at 2,191.

This and other data will be updated at noon on the Health data portal.