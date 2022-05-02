The number of hospitalized by COVID-19 rises to 245

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 increased this Monday to 245, which represents 13 additional patients in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Health Department.

Through a tweet, the agency indicated that the figure is divided into 191 adults and 54 pediatrics.

As of yesterday, there were 18 adults and one pediatric patient in intensive care, as well as nine adults on a ventilator. These lines will be updated at noon.

On the other hand, the preliminary positivity rate –updated at 5:00 am– stood at 21.92%. Yesterday’s data amounted to 21.1%.

The figure remains above the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), while experts on the island recommend 3%.

Today no new deaths from the virus were reported, so the total accumulated in this line continues at 4,210, according to the data portal.

So far in 2022, there have been 888 deaths from COVID-19 on the island, the majority in the group of 80 years or more (416). The month of April closed with 38 deaths.

Health will update additional data on the pandemic at noon.