the number of hours to finish it drops, the developers speak for the third time – Nerd4.life

The developers of Dying Light 2 took advantage of the game’s official Twitter profile to explain, for the third time, how many hours does the game last. Now, it has been specified that the number of hours required to finish the main story is 20. The number of hours for completism is 80. Finally, the number of hours for a true 100% is 500 hours.

As you can see below, the Dying Light 2 developers wrote: “We wanted to clarify our recent announcement about the number of hours required to complete the game. Dying Light 2 Stay Human is made for players with different play styles and preferences, so they can explore the game world as they see fit.”

In the image it is therefore explained that to complete the main story it takes 20 hours, while to complete the story and all the side missions it is 80 hours. This last number had already been revealed, but with the words “less than 100 hours”. Now the team wanted to be even more precise. Finally, the developers of Dying Light 2 do not put aside their prediction of 500 hours to get to the true 100%.

As we already told you, 500 hours is required to finish the main storyline, the side missions, but also to see all the possible narrative choices and all the endings (in other words, it is necessary to finish the game several times). In addition, all collectibles, the discovery of each place on the map and also the listening / reading of all the dialogues of the game are also counted. As always, it will be up to the player to decide whether he is interested in doing literally everything in Dying Light 2 or not.