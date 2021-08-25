The number of millionaires on Cardano increases by 173% after ADA’s new price highs

Cardano (ADA) addresses with a balance above $ 1 million rose 173% during ADA’s recent price rally.

Specifically, ADA / USD gained nearly 200% after hitting a low of $ 1.007 on July 20. On Monday, the pair hit a new all-time high of $ 3.02, a move followed by a 7.2% correction that took the token to $ 2.72 at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, the same period saw the total number of Cardano wallets containing at least $ 1 million in ADA grow from 3,625 to 9,830, according to data provided by analytics platforms CoinMetrics and Messari.

Cardano addresses with balances over $ 1 million. Source: Messari, CryptoQuant

Also, considering ADA’s 1,455% growth since the beginning of the year, the total number of millionaires on Cardano has exploded from 504 to 9,830, a jump of 1,850%. This coincided with erratic spikes in Google searches for the term “Cardano,” signaling retail interest.

The number of Cardano wallets containing more than $ 10 million in ADA tokens, on the other hand, increased from 504 on July 20 to nearly 1,000. As of January 1, there were only 86 wallets with balances over $ 10 million.

HODLing makes Cardano investors rich

ADA’s growth in 2021 also resulted in a surge in the number of unspent transaction outputs, or UTXOs.

UTXOs represent cryptocurrencies left unspent in crypto wallets after deposit. Consequently, if a blockchain network records a rise in UTXOs, it indicates that most wallets are holding the cryptocurrency instead of transferring it to other addresses, suggesting weaker sales sentiment.

CoinMetrics data compiled by Messari shows Cardano’s UTXO number increased from 816,600 on January 1 to 2.85 million at the time of writing. This illustrates the incredible spread of “HODLing” sentiment among investors in Cardano, which may have contributed to ADA’s 1,455% year-to-date rally.

ADA UTXO number. Source: CoinMetrics, Messari

The decision to keep their ADA tokens instead of selling them was dictated by Cardano’s potential to unseat its main rival blockchain, Ethereum. In fact, at the beginning of the year, the latter faced problems of network congestion and high transaction fees.

ADA / USD gained 579% in the first quarter driven by optimism related to its “Mary,” update which made Cardano a multi-asset blockchain. Thanks to Mary, the blockchain has become compatible with projects involved in the emerging sectors of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT).

The update implemented on March 1 was followed by another hard fork in July, called “Shelley.” The new mainnet introduced Cardano’s proof-of-stake tier, allowing users to contribute to the transaction validation process directly (by creating a stake pool) or indirectly (through delegation) in exchange for staking rewards.

ADA daily chart. Source: TradingView

Despite solid fundamentals, however, ADA / USD was only up 19.21% during the second quarter, partly due to China’s crackdown on the regional crypto sector and Tesla CEO’s anti-Bitcoin (BTC) tweets. , Elon Musk.

However, Cardano’s UTXO issue continued its climb during the turmoil in the crypto market. On July 26, it hit a high of 2.93 million, when the price of ADA was hovering around $ 1.25.

Smart contract

The third quarter saw Cardano finalize plans to become an Ethereum-like smart contract platform through its “Alonzo.” As a result, speculative offers for ADA, coupled with HODLing investor sentiment, have increased dramatically.

“Ethereum has $ 114 billion in TVL, daily NFT sales over $ 100 million, 1.2 million transactions per day, 166 million addresses in total. In addition to the pioneer advantage and near-universal adoption of ETH and ETH-standard tokens on exchanges and in DeFi. Cardano has a lot of work to do after launch! “

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.