The number of MIR who finish in 2022 only increases by 2%

Vincent Matas.

This year a maximum of 6,478 residents, 183 more than in 2021, which represents an increase of only 2 percent. This follows from the report prepared by the Granada Medical Unionwhich analyzes the situation of the collective MIR that could finish the residency in the coming weeks. According to the document, led by Vicente Matas, the estimated number of residents who complete the training period has increased progressively since 2016, when a decline began that continued in 2018. In 2019, a new phase begins in which the number of potential new medical specialists.

However, despite a modest increase in recent years, the number of specialists who can complete their training from 2014 to 2018 has decreased. Given this “bleak” scenario, the Granada Medical Union warns that, in the coming years, the increase will be “greater”, especially from 2024, 2025 and 2026when those who began their training in 2020, 2021 and 2022 will finish.

On the other hand, the number of doctors who have requested the Collegiate Medical Organization (WTO) the certificate of suitability to practice outside of Spain has also increased. Specifically, the certificate was requested by a total of 2,504 doctors in 2021, more than the 2,189 in 2020 and the 2,500 in 2019, although finally the number of those who emigrate is much lower.

For this reason, the union organization advocates increasing the number of places in the next calls not only to accommodate the graduates each year, but also the bag of about 3,000 doctors without specialist qualifications from other promotions, who must be offered stability and better working, professional and remunerative conditions.

“We need responsible planning for the needs of specialist doctors and by specialty in order to cover the significant number of positions that are remaining due to retirement and will remain vacant in the next ten-twelve years. Let us hope that the new MIRs are sufficient and that do not emigrate in large numbers to neighboring countries with better working and professional conditions,” says Matas, who estimates that the number of vacancies will be approximately 40 percent of the Health Services workforce.

Specialties with more doctors than could finish

According to statistics, Family medicine, Pediatrics, Internal Medicine and Anesthesiology they are the specialties in which more doctors could end up. Specifically, 1,810 Family Medicine graduates could complete their residency in 2022; 423 of Pediatrics; 308 of Internal Medicine; and 329 of Anesthesiology and Resuscitation.

In front of them are Clinical Biochemistry, Immunology, Pharmacology Clinic and Clinical Analysiswhich are the areas that are expected to incorporate fewer specialists this year to the SNS.