the number of people admitted to intensive care has risen to nine

On the morning of Friday 6 May 2022, Azienda Zero issued the bulletin with the daily update on infections and hospitalizations in Padua and Veneto.

Padua

In the province of Padua there were 11,536 cases of people currently positive for Covid-19 in the morning of May 6: the total since the beginning of the emergency is 329,876 (+164 compared to yesterday), with 2,319 deaths in hospital and out-of-hospital and 317,046 virological negativized (therefore cured). In the Paduan hospitals there are 129 hospitalized patients, nine of whom are in intensive care.

Veneto

In the morning of May 6, the cases of people currently positive to Covid-19 registered in the region are 57,095 with 531 currently positive hospitalized, of which 26 in intensive care (also counting the negative admissions are 854 of which 44 in intensive care). On the other hand, 33,494 people discharged from 21 February 2020 and 10,275 died in hospital tested positive for the virus (which become 14,517 considered to be “extra-hospital”). Padua (10,511 cases out of 329,876 total) is the province most affected by the infections at the moment, followed by Vicenza (10,371 cases out of 299,889 total), Verona (8,187 cases out of 312,198 total), Venice (8,175 cases out of 282,801 total), Treviso (8,137 cases out of 309,016 total), Rovigo (2,136 cases out of 71,100 total) and Belluno (1,490 cases out of 63,889 total) while 7,276 cases are still awaiting assignment and another 26,495 are domiciled outside Veneto.