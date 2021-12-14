the number one enemy is speculation

This might be a good time to slip into a slide by capitalizing on those cryptocurrencies which, on the contrary, are frightening many. After their collapse they would be right Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana to be an interesting investment, given that after their fall, according to recent analyzes, they should return to give strong emotions. Nonetheless, many are still wondering who were the main players in the ruinous collapse of these cryptocurrencies, but above all of Bitcoin. It may seem strange to some, but several analysts put forward the hypothesis of speculation, the number one enemy of cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin under attack from multiple fronts

One of the most serious problems for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is right there speculation. It is even indicated among the 5 greatest risks for investors in crypto. A fearsome enemy that is currently attacking from multiple fronts. This is a key element in some cases that can push cryptocurrencies up, see Elon Musk’s tweets, or down, see the SEC and its baseless allegations.

Nonetheless, speculators are currently not only coming from trading, but also frompublic opinion. This is the case of a recent tweet from Carlo Cottarelli who allegedly defined Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as too volatile. In short, that of the Director of the Observatory on Italian Public Accounts seems to be an advice not to invest in crypto!

There is a lot of talk about cryptocurrencies. I keep away from it. Too volatile and then why invest in an algorithm of which nothing is known and which produces tons of CO2? Who wants to invest, go ahead, but then, if he loses, he does not come and ask the taxpayer for help. – Carlo Cottarelli (@CottarelliCPI) December 11, 2021

Why has this message been defined by many as speculative? The main reason is that it is unfounded on two fronts. The first is the accusation that the mining it would be a serious problem for the environment. A controversy now widely discussed and which seems to have few foundations. Moreover Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are aiming for renewable sources. The second, on the other hand, deals with the theme algorithm of which, according to him, “nothing is known”. Also in this case, the experts in the sector wanted to clarify that the code of the queen of crypto is public and therefore everyone can access it. Furthermore, the analyzes are based on precise elements, but it must be remembered that these are still forecasts.

The SEC is also becoming a speculative problem

To this message are also added the accusations of the SEC and, specifically, what was declared by President Gary Gensler. The theme would be the distinction between “good and bad” which would not exist in the world of cryptocurrencies. In fact, Gensler would have indiscriminately defined investors in Bitcoin and crypto of “scammers“. All, according to the SEC, would be among the lawbreakers.

It is these statements that, according to various experts in the sector, fuel a certain volatility in the world of cryptocurrencies and therefore in their prices.