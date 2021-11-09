the numbers and the continuation of the campaign

A moment to take stock of the mass vaccination campaign in Valdichiana and to rediscover a place that, from a sports area, has been transformed into a «Meso» center for anti Covid19 administrations. Today at the Berrettini gym in Camucia the meeting was held to take stock of the vaccination activity, to illustrate how the campaign will continue and to share the

“Return to normality” together with school and sports associations.

The mayor Luciano Meoni and the councilor for Education, Health and Sport, Silvia Spensierati met the ASL manager for mass vaccination Anna Beltrano and the headmaster of the Cortona 1 institute, Alfonso Noto, Enrico Lombardini from Cortona was also present. Volleyball and Caterina Santucci of the Cortonese Asd Ritmica.

On October 31, the vaccination operations that are now carried out in the nearby Casa della Salute in Camucia were completed and in a few days, precisely on November 15, the gym will return to the availability of the school and therefore also of the local sports associations.

“I want to thank all the health workers who have given their best – said Mayor Meoni – as a thank you goes to the school and the associations that have not been able to count on this structure. Our territory has registered an above-average vaccination coverage. of south-east Tuscany and the merit goes to the sense of responsibility of our fellow citizens e

of the responsiveness that we have been able to offer with this structure “.

The commissioner Spensierati echoed him: “We must underline the collaboration of the school and the associations that immediately accepted willingly to make room for this important challenge. The world of schools and sports were hit by the pandemic, they were affected by it. our young people, now is the time for them to find all their spaces “.

Opened on February 14th, the “Meso” vaccination center in Valdichiana recorded significant numbers: “We administered over 51 thousand doses – said the head of Asl Beltrano – they came to get vaccinated from all over the region and we also gave answers to nearby Umbria . This center was designed to do 200 administrations a day, we have reached over 400, giving answers not only to this territory. For this I have to thank the “operation manager” and all the doctors and nurses who worked here every day and night. As second doses referring to the vaccinable population we are at a gross coverage of 89.15% “.

Overall in the Valdichiana of Arezzo 56 thousand administrations were made, (about 5 thousand at the Casa della Salute), vaccines made by family doctors and by the camper who worked on various occasions here too are not included in this account. Now the vaccination center is the Casa della Salute in via Capitini for those who have to take the first, second or third dose.

Even the principal of the Cortona 1 school said he was satisfied with this situation, from next week the gym will return to the availability of pupils and teachers, as will happen to the sports associations that between Cortona Volley and Ritmica Cortonese register over 200 members.