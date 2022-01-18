“The numbers and the facts speak for themselves. Juve want to qualify for the Champions League”

The 2021 , a year to frame for Leonardo Bonucci . The defender of the Juve and of National Italian was awarded at the The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021. The Juventus number 19 has been included in the best Top 11 last season. Looking forward to returning in field , Bonucci gave an interview to Juventus Tv: between satisfaction and goals future , the defender has retraced the stages of his 2021 . “Having won the award means once again being recognized, especially by colleagues, which is the best and most important thing for our work. When colleagues recognize the importance of what you do on the pitch, for the group and in the team, it is always something more than the other. I received this award, there is certainly great joy. It was a beautiful 2021, the victory of the European Championship, the conquest of the Champions qualification with Juve. It has been a really great year for me, this is the second time I have entered the Fifa Top 11. When the numbers and these facts speak, there is little to add ” – declared Bonucci

The Juventus defender also told how he lived there conquest from the Cup Italy and of Super Cup : “I think it was very important for Juve to give continuity to the victory, despite the fact that after nine years we weren’t able to take home the Scudetto. But we have shown once again that Juve is there when it comes to straight matches. always to win and last year those two games were two very important answers first of all for ourselves, but also for those who said that players like us were no longer hungry. “

Bonucci and the memories of the European Championship

2021 was a year that hardly ever was for Bonucci will forget, because it is certainly difficult to forget the victory ofEuropean. And precisely on that magical evening, which gave a great emotion to the Italian fans, Bonucci revealed: “The night of Wembley is historic, impossible to forget even a second: from the journey that took us to the stadium, to the climate in the dressing room, to the warm-up, the cold goal immediately. beautiful, something incredible. Then I scored the goal that took us to penalties and took the penalty that weighed a lot because Belotti had made a mistake before me. .

Bonucci and 2022

Despite the thousand emotions experienced in 2021, Bonucci is already projected towards the goals it wants to achieve in 2022: “The desire to make a difference never fails. It is what led me to receive these awards this year. I have always believed in goals, in wanting them and in being among the best in the world in the history of football. I succeeded. Now the goal is to qualify for the Champions League with Juve and fight until the end to win this year’s. Then with the national team in March, the game against Macedonia awaits us, which is very important. Hoping to play for the second with the aim of going to Qatar because it would be a great victory for everyone after the European Championship to reach the world qualification “.