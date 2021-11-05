the numbers of a year ago and those of today, here are the abysmal differences after vaccination – Sanremonews.it

Since about two years we live the pandemic since COVID-19, since that March 2020 that changed the lives of all of us on a planetary level. And, slowly, between protocols and regulations we have almost reached the end of the year, recovering an almost normal life. Over time we have gone through the news of infected, dead, hospitalized, through lockdowns, closures of premises and green passes.

Obviously the ‘parties’ were formed of those in favor of vaccine, those against and those who take one side or the other for the green pass. A year after we all plunged back into the incube of closures, we wanted to do a simple comparison of numbers of infections, hospitalizations, deaths and more concerning Covid. All taking simply the published data the November 4, 2020 and the same date this year, that is yesterday.

Let’s start from rate of positivity which, in fact, last year was 18.9% in Liguria compared to 2.77% yesterday. A year has passed, it seems like a lifetime but the data is already very important. It should be noted that 6,141 swabs were made in one day a year ago and yesterday there were 3,247 swabs (in addition to the almost 10 thousand rapid antigenic swabs that have grown since 15 October to obtain the 48-hour green pass).

The data that emerges is certainly that of new positives that, in 24 hours last year there were 1,122 in a single day in Liguria, of which 124 in our province. Yesterday there were 91 in the region and 23 in the Imperia area. Respectively 8.11 and 25.27%.

The difference of deaths it is abysmal, taking into account, however, that last year’s data relates to the period between 29 October and 4 November. There were 24 and, for this reason, we analyzed the same period this year with ‘only’ 4 deaths, 16% compared to a year ago.

THE cases of Covid in Liguria on 4 November 2020 there were 15,312 while yesterday they were 2,504 and, in our province we went from 1,210 last year to 311 yesterday. Respectively, therefore, one year later we have 16.35% of cases compared to 2020 in the region and 25.7% in the Imperia area.

An important fact comes from hospitalizations which, in fact, have always been the real problem of the pandemic. Last year in the whole Liguria there were 1,263 inpatients of which 77 in intensive care while this year there are 88, with 10 in intensive care. We are talking, respectively, of 6.96 and 1.29% compared to last year.

As for the our province, on November 4, 2020 there were 96 hospitalized, of which 7 in intensive care. This year, there are 14 hospitalized to date and none in intensive care. Data in sharp decline that bode well for the future.

We end with the people who were at the time active surveillance, or at home among the infected and others who have had contact with others affected by the virus. There were 7,842 in Liguria and 2,137 in the province of Imperia. Yesterday, however, they dropped to 2,005 in the region and 542 in our area, respectively 25.56 and 25.36% compared to the previous year.

Numbers, just numbers, but they speak clearly. This is because, shortly after that dramatic end of the year (which also followed a forgotten start in 2021) the vaccinations and, with 80% of people having been inoculated in Liguria (slightly less in our province), the numbers have unquestionably dropped. Each of us remains on our own positions on vaccination and even more so with the green pass, with the many events that take place in this regard. But these are the numbers.