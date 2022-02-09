the numbers of the defender of the future

That song

All crazy for him, to the point that the latest feat of Federico Gattiin Frosinone it was reread in the light of the famous song, “44 cats in a row for 6 with the rest of 2”. Because there is a curious coincidence that made the Ciociari fans smile who do not stop loving him even though they already know that they will still enjoy it for a few months: last Saturday Gatti unlocked the match with Vicenza scoring at minute 44, wearing the number 6 shirt. (the one that once belonged to the great free), for a final victory of Frosinone with 2 goals (to zero).

Has life changed? No

Yet Gatti had just experienced the most intense week of his life, with the signing for the most prestigious club in Italy – when in 2020 he was still playing for amateurs – with the first visit to the Juventus locker room from which he received a warm welcome. In short, there was a lot of curiosity in Frosinone about how Gatti would then reappear, a few hours later, back in Serie B. Maybe distracted by so much attention? On the contrary, Gatti played his best match of the season: not only the goal, the result of his competitive stubbornness, the 4th of the season, -best defender of the B even among the scorers – but a superior category test, in line with the previous ones. , also adding the pearl of a ball and chain descent for 60 meters, starting from his own trocar, which would have deserved better luck.

The merciless comparison

And after a match like this, it is striking to compare Gatti’s performance to that of the other star born in this latest Serie B, the forward Lorenzo Lucca from Moncalieri, who will also be destined for the big clubs but who is still at 6 goals in Serie B, has not scored for Pisa since 2 October and on Saturday, in Alessandria, he took over in the 89th minute: yet, what was sold was Gatti, not Lucca who remains a player of Pisa, albeit very courted.

He knows him well

During the Kick Off transmission, broadcast on Extra Tv, we chatted about Gatti with those who know him well: Ivan Javorcic, former footballer from Brescia, Crotone and Treviso and now revelation coach in Serie C at Sudtirol, surprisingly (but not too much) at the head of group C with 7 points ahead of the (former) favorite Padova (they can become 10 if today he wins the recovery at Virtus Verona), thanks also to the best defense in Europe, only 5 goals in the passive. Javorcic, therefore, evidently knows about the defensive phase and last season, when he led the Pro Patria, he baptized Federico Gatti in professional football. “Federico deserves Juve – said Javorvic – for the hunger he has, for the competitive “wickedness” with which he plays, he enters decisively but is always correct, clean. Already from the days of the Pro Patria it was evident that he was working to build an important career for himself and his family. His is a good story to tell, a strong message to our world for how he fought, doing many jobs when he was an amateur, just to emerge. When he arrived at the Pro Patria caught by the ds Turotti in Verbania, there was very good talk of him but he had to be verified, coming from the amateurs. I must say that his arrival, at the beginning, was favored by the injury of a teammate, otherwise there was the possibility that he would be returned to Verbania in D. But last year too what happened this year immediately happened. in B: we immediately realized that the category was narrow. For the personality with which he plays, for the ferocity that he puts in marking us, making him unique. And last Saturday there was confirmation of his value: he had just lived the craziest week of his life, yet on the pitch he was once again the best, this means knowing how to better control his emotions, in short, have the right stuff“. (…)

