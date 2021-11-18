the numbers of the match and the doubts of Sarri and Allegri

Saturday is scheduled, at the Olimpico, the big match Lazio-Juventus. A challenge with many intertwining and different ideas. However, be it Massimiliano Allegri that Maurizio Sarri are struggling with numerous training doubts.

Lazio-Juventus, the precedents smile at the bianconeri

Looking at the precedents between the two teams, Juventus are definitely the favorites. Juventus has, in fact, lost only two races of the last 33 Serie A matches against Lazio, both arrived in 2017 forward: 24 Juventus successes and seven draws completed. Furthermore, the Biancocelesti have conceded goals in all their last 16 Serie A home games against Juventus: this is the longest streak without a clean sheet at home for the Biancocelesti against a single opponent in the top flight. But there is also a positive data for Maurizio Sarri’s team: it comes from two games without conceding a goal at the Olimpico. Look for the third consecutive (has not happened since 2015).

Lazio-Juventus, attack decimated for Sarri

Maurizio Sarri is particularly interested in the match against Juventus. With the bianconeri, two seasons ago, he won the Scudetto but was in any case sacked. The desire for redemption is great. Beating an already injured Juventus would be a great satisfaction for the current Lazio coach. Unfortunately, he will face the Old Lady with a decidedly unprecedented attack. Ciro Immobile, after the problems he had in the national team, he did not recover and he will not be in the match (he scored four goals for Juventus in his career). Problems also for Pedro. The former Roma was injured in training in a game clash with Radu. There are rumors of one possible chance for Vedat Muriqi. The Kosovan striker, to date, has played 43 games with the Biancoceleste shirt, scoring only two goals. A module with the false nueve should not be excluded even if there is a strong desire to try to recover Pedro to have him at the center of the biancoceleste attack.

Lazio-Juventus, Allegri hopes to have Dybala

Not even Massimiliano Allegri smiles. The big doubt concerns Paulo Dybala. The Argentine is struggling with some physical discomfort and, to date, it is not yet clear whether he will be available for the match against Lazio. Today should be the decisive day to understand if Joya will be able to recover and play (maybe during the race). The Bianconeri coach must already give up Federico Bernardeschi and also Giorgio Chiellini And Rodrigo Bentancur they are at risk of forfeit. The only good news are the excellent form conditions of Alvaro Morata, who has returned very happy from his commitments with his national team (Spain at the World Cup thanks to a goal by Alvaro Morata). Matthijs de LIgt is also in great shape, enthusiastic about having conquered the pass for Qatar 2022 with the Dutch national team.

