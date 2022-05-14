The numbers of the starting quintet to eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Playoffs 2022

Between six players they monopolized the statistics of Steve Kerr’s team to win Game 6 and advance to the Western Conference Finals.

After two seasons, Golden State Warriors has returned to the Western Conference Finals in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Playoffsafter eliminating in six matches memphis grizzliesin a last duel of five stars for those of San Francisco.

Without having his coach Steve Kerr on court, by health protocol against Coronavirus, who took his place was Mike Brownnext technician Sacramento Kingswhich increased his positive postseason record to 13 wins and one lossbut it was not the only thing.

It is that the Warriors’ starting quintet in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs against the Grizzlies recorded relentless numbersand that come to explain why they stayed with the series, and what’s more, if we add the contribution of a jordan poole as a sixth man, the stats are shocking.

Warriors starting lineup numbers to eliminate Grizzlies



To leave, the mentioned escort played 24 minutes contributing with 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and a block; now, Brown innovated in the star lineup, because he put Kevin Looney beside Draymond Green to support Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson at the base, more Andrew Wiggins on the wing

Precisely the 26-year-old power forward had his best game with the Warriors, down 22 rebounds (11 defensive and 11 offensive); then came Game 6 Klaymaximum figure of the triumph to Grizzlies with 30 points (57.1% on triples) and eight reboundsfollowed by Steph with 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists; to them we add the double-double de Green (14 points, 15 rebounds) and wiggs (18 points, 11 rebounds, plus 3 blocks). Simply impressive.