The numbers say Samsung fans should switch to the iPhone

Seeing these numbers, Samsung fans should consider an iPhone as the next device.

Generations pass and iPhones continue to be superior to Samsung devices, at least in terms of numbers. iPhone and Galaxy fans can argue who has the best screen, the best design, or the best camera, but there’s no denying that Apple is the absolute leader when it comes to processors.

We have bought the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with the latest iPhone models, and if we talk about power there is no comparison possible.

Everything was supposed to change this year with the new Exynos 2200 processor designed by Samsung, with a new Samsung Xclipse GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture which Samsung claimed would offer “best mobile phone gaming experience”.

Tests confirm that Apple is still far ahead

It was to be expected that, given this statement, the Samsung processor was far superior to the A15 Bionic of the latest iPhone 13, but as our colleagues at MacworldThis is not like this.

Starting with the Geekbench tests, the Exynos 2200 does not surpass the A13 Bionic of the iPhone 11 in scoring in the single-core tests nor in the multi-core tests to the processor. A chip with more than two years on the market.

The tests do not improve if we analyze the neural processing engine. Using Geekbench ML, Apple’s A15 Bionic scores a TensorFlow Lite CPU score of 950 and a score of Core ML of 2511while the Exynos 2200 barely exceeds 400 points. And that Samsung assured that the Exynos 2200 NPU “has doubled the power of its predecessor, allowing more calculations in parallel and improving the performance of AI.”

But perhaps the worst is when you look at the graphics performance. We have already seen how Samsung has said that it has put a lot of effort into the graphics performance of its Exynos 2200 chip, however it barely beats last year’s processor score, directly does not play in the same league as the A15 Bionic.

As we see from these numbers and these tests, also adding the battery tests that have already been shown, it is clear that the Samsung fans should consider an iPhone as their next device.

