the numbers that give hope

“But when does Kaio Jorge play?” The question has been snaking around for some time among Juventus fans, now accompanied by doubts about the real value of the Brazilian (“If he were strong he would play more”), now from those on the coach’s line (“Cheerful young people do not see them”), now from one and the other together. Question destined to rekindle with the confirmation of his exclusion from the list Champions also for the second phase, in apparent contradiction with the decision not to let it go on loan in the January market that has just closed. Just the big hit of the winter session of negotiations, Dusan Vlahovic , while waiting to help solve the Juventus attacking problems, he can help to answer the questions about Kaio Jorge. Or rather, the comparison between the first Italian season of the new Juventus center forward and that of the Brazilian can be.

Premises

Comparison that requires some premises. Vlahovic arrived in Italy in 2018, exactly one year younger than Kaio Jorge: he started the eighteen year old season and turned 19 on January 22, 2019, while the Brazilian started this year nineteen and turned 20 on January 24. years. An extra year of age and experience that certainly represent an advantage over Vlahovic who has just arrived at Fiorentina. Vlahovic who, however, had two advantages over Kaio Jorge. One: settle in Italy and in A league coming from Serbia and the Serbian league is easier than coming from Brazil. Two: find space in the Fiorentina it was certainly easier than it is to find it in the Juventus. The comparison, therefore, rests on plausible bases: and offers interesting data, as you can see in the table.

Numbers in comparison

Certainly Kaio Jorge has played little so far, but after 23 days in the championship he totaled almost the same appearances and the same minutes on the pitch collected by Vlahovic in the entire 2018-2019 championship. And considering not only the championship, but all the competitions of the first team, the Brazilian has already reached the same 10 appearances, having also played 11 minutes in the Italian Cup against Sampdoria. On the other hand, looking at the use of equal match days, that is after the 23rd of the championship, Vlahovic in his first experience in Serie A had collected less than half of the appearances, 4 against 9, and just over half of the minutes, 68 ‘against 159’ . Only from 31 March had he started playing with a bit of continuity, collecting six appearances (for a total of 68 minutes) in the last 10 days.

