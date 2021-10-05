The Nuova 500 rewrites a sustainable future with Leonardo DiCaprio

A bit like in the movie Back to the Future played by Michael J. Fox in 1985, so today we find ourselves at a crossroads, a crossroads between two futures. One that repeats the mistakes of the past, and one that we have yet to write together. Here is the way shown by Leonardo DiCaprio for the launch of the New 500, the first model full electric of FCA.

“I wanted Leonardo DiCaprio. I really wanted it, because it’s the most legitimate and most global advocate of sustainability that I know of, ”he said Olivier François, President of Fiat Brand. And goes on. “He is the most recognizable face in the world when it comes to the fight against climate change. He was probably the first in that battle, so that’s why everyone knows him. “

The spot with the Oscar-winning actor will be broadcast on the main TV stations in Italy and Europe – excluding England – starting from 7 February. The goal is to bring as many people as possible to electric, making them fall in love with sustainable driving. Now in its third generation, the New 500 wants to remain a style icon, capable of interpreting the demands and new meanings of contemporary mobility.

There short story conceived by the creatives of the agency This is Ideal it tells of a near future that is possible and accessible only if we all make the right choices. An urban environment that makes the posters of great contemporary architects real. From Stefano Boeri’s sustainable architecture to Jaime Lerner’s ideas on urban acupuncture. From the stimulating concepts of Gil Penalosa on transgenerational and universal access to all urban areas to the thought of Carlo Ratti on the energy transition and its role in urban planning.

In the New 500 commercial Welcome back, future, directed by director James Gray, Leonardo DiCaprio shows each of these ideas in the different sections of daily life of the futuristic city. Pictures framed by unforgettable notes written by Maestro Nino Rota for Amarcord by Fellini, published by CAM SUGAR, re-arranged by Flavio Ibba and Marco Gualdi of Red Rose productions. And it is precisely this timeless musical work of the past that as in a relay gives the baton to the future, transforming itself into the sound emitted by the New 500. Mandatory for electric and hybrid cars under 20 kilometers per hour, this horn, like the music played by the piper magical, drag reality towards a harmonious future.

