The nurse: “100 euros, the price of our health” – Italy-World

ROME. The one-off penalty of 100 euros is not the only one foreseen for those over 50 who are not vaccinated. Sources point out Palazzo Chigi, after the controversy sparked by the low penalties for those who evade the vaccination obligation, remembering that for workers over 50 who do not have the Super Green pass there is suspension from work without pay and a fine from 600 to 1500 euros in the case of access to the workplace in violation of the obligation (penalty doubled if the violation is repeated).

In addition, the sanctions from 400 to 1000 euros already provided for all citizens, regardless of age, are valid in case of violation of the obligation of Green pass or Super Green pass for access to services, activities, means of transport.

“Give those who evade the vaccination obligation a one-off fine (100 euros) more or less equivalent to two parking restrictions (41 euros x 2) makes the obligation itself a grotesque antic. Sorry to see you come from a government that thought it was serious. I hope I have misunderstood. “The virologist wrote it Roberto Burioni in a tweet.

“100 euros, the price of our health. Of our lives. Of the sacrifices we have been making for two years, above all we health professionals (unique, among other things, for which there is a real vaccination obligation).

For the umpteenth time we frontileners will be cleaning up all the mud resulting from the absence of strong and courageous decisions. Absurd choices that will fall on our backs already burdened by two years of fatigue “.

These are the words written on Facebook, on the one-off 100 euro fine for those over 50 who refuse the vaccine, by Martina Benedetti, the operator of the Marina di Massa hospital who on 12 March 2020 published the photo of her face marked by the mask.