News

The nurse accused of murdering babies with insulin and air injections in the United Kingdom

Photo of Zach Zach4 seconds ago
0 0 4 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Lucy Letby

image source, SWNS

Caption,

Nurse Lucy Letby faces multiple charges in the deaths of children at a UK hospital.

In Manchester Court, UK, she has been called a “poisoner”, but she denies the accusations.

The Nurse Lucy Letby has been accused of cause the death of five boys and two girlsas well as attempting to assassinate 10 other babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Prosecutor Nick Johnson singled out Letby as a person with a “constant malevolent presence” in the hospital’s neonatal unit.

The 32 year old woman deny all 22 charges brought before Manchester Crown Court.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach4 seconds ago
0 0 4 minutes read

Related Articles

Petro and Lafaurie, intrahistory of an almost impossible relationship

2 hours ago

ANNUAL MEETINGS – IMF and World Bank assure there will be a recession in the world economy in 2023

2 hours ago

The United States promised to maintain its military, humanitarian and economic assistance to Ukraine after the brutal Russian bombing on Monday

2 hours ago

Russia punishes Zaporizhia a day after the explosion on the Crimean bridge: at least 20 dead

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button