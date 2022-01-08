The nurse symbol: “100 euros, the price of our health. We pay for the absence of strong decisions”

The one-off 100 euro fine for those over 50 who avoid the anti-Covid vaccination triggers the controversy. Starting with those who have been fighting every day with the effects of the virus for two years now. Among others, the young Nurse of the pandemic photo symbol, Martina Benedetti, who in March 2020 published on Instagram the image of her face marked by the mask after hours of work in the Covid department, to entrust critical and despondent words to social media.

“100 euros, the price of our health. Of our lives. Of the sacrifices we have been making for two years, especially we health professionals. For the umpteenth time, we frontliners will clean up all the mud deriving from the absence of strong and courageous decisions ”, writes Martina on Facebook. “Absurd choices that will fall on our backs already burdened by two years of fatigue”.

Great bewilderment comes from the front line against Covid, from those doctors who are experiencing the pandemic with its devastation every day on their own skin. “This fine makes me laugh, I’m stunned, I don’t understand its usefulness”, says incredulously Renata Colombi, head of the emergency room of the Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo, the structure in the trenches against the virus on the first day of the epidemic in Italy, “Here there are a lot of no vax in intensive care and sub-intensive. They arrive in the emergency room already very serious. I find it hard to put myself in their shoes, but they want to convince me like this, charging me 100 euros? But all the more reason I don’t get vaccinated. And then I don’t understand the rationale of the measure, if I can afford to pay the 100 euro I still don’t get vaccinated, otherwise I get vaccinated? ” The comment of the virologist Roberto Burioni who on Twitter defines the 100 euro fine as “a grotesque antics” is even harsher. “Giving those who evade the vaccination obligation a one-off fine (100 euros) roughly equivalent to two parking bans (41 euros x 2) makes the obligation itself a grotesque foolishness”, he says, “sorry to see you arrive from a government that believed itself to be serious. I hope I have misunderstood ”.

Rejection also by the Federation of Medical Orders (Fnomceo), which does not see the sanction as a useful deterrent for the so-called hesitant: “It is not enough and it is ineffective”, affirms the president Filippo Anelli, underlining that “the credibility of the State is at stake “. “If we are to expect an answer on the basis of this sanction, I believe we are not going anywhere. The approved decree – he observes – is important because it has an educational effect, but a fine of 100 euros is needed compared to those who decide not to comply with a legal obligation “. And he adds: “We need much heavier mechanisms and sanctions and we need to create a monitoring network that allows compliance with the law. Paying 100 euros will not be, I think, a deterrent, since you often spend even more to get tampons. The real problem is the credibility of the state: if a law is not only pro forma, it is necessary to provide adequate tools to enforce it ”.

Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist of the Galeazzi of Milan tries to soften the controversy because “even if the fine is not much and only 100 euros is a bit special, the element of obligation is a symbolic aspect that recognizes the importance of vaccination as protection for themselves and the community “.

“What is fundamental – he says – is the use of the Green Pass as with its application it puts many stakes for those who have not had the vaccine”. “Even the obligation for the over 50s is a bit shy, but it is true that they are the ones who risk the most”.